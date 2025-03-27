Home
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • BJP’s K Annamalai Calls Stalin A ‘Con Artist’: Says ‘DMK Scams Both The Rich And Poor’

BJP’s K Annamalai Calls Stalin A ‘Con Artist’: Says ‘DMK Scams Both The Rich And Poor’

Accusing Stalin of hypocrisy over the three-language policy, Annamalai pointed out that the Tamil Nadu CM's family-owned private schools follow the same policy that DMK opposes for government schools.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai launched a blistering attack on Chief Minister MK Stalin over the ongoing three-language policy row, calling him a “con artist” who scams both the rich and the poor. In a fiery post on X, Annamalai accused the DMK leader of hypocrisy, alleging that while Stalin’s family-owned private schools follow a three-language policy, the same is opposed for government schools in the state.

Annamalai Slams Stalin Over Language Policy

Taking to social media, Annamalai did not hold back in his criticism of the Tamil Nadu CM. “Thiru @mkstalin, you are a con artist masquerading as a protector of our constitution and our federal structure. Usually, con artists scam the rich, but DMK shows no disparity; they scam both the rich and the poor,” he wrote.

He further pointed out the alleged contradiction in Stalin’s stance. “The whole country now knows that the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu’s family owns private schools that teach three languages and more but opposes the same policy for the state’s government school students. They are calling you a hypocrite, Thiru @mkstalin,” he added.

Political Clash Over Language Row Intensifies

The three-language policy has been a longstanding point of contention between the Tamil Nadu government and the Centre. Tamil Nadu has historically adhered to a two-language system, resisting the imposition of Hindi. The implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which includes a three-language formula, has met with strong opposition from the ruling DMK.

The latest round of political sparring was triggered after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in an interview with ANI, criticized Stalin’s position, calling it “narrow politics.” CM Yogi emphasized that language should unite rather than divide people and accused Stalin of exploiting regional and linguistic differences for electoral gains.

Stalin Hits Back At Yogi Adityanath

Responding to CM Yogi’s remarks, Stalin dismissed them as “political black comedy” and reiterated that Tamil Nadu was not against any language but opposed language imposition and chauvinism. “Tamil Nadu’s fair and firm voice on #TwoLanguagePolicy and #FairDelimitation is echoing nationwide and the BJP is clearly rattled. Just watch their leaders’ interviews,” Stalin posted on X.

He further accused BJP leaders of attempting to distract people from key issues by stirring unnecessary controversies. “We don’t oppose any language; we oppose imposition and chauvinism. This isn’t riot-for-votes politics. This is a battle for dignity and justice,” Stalin added.

With the BJP and DMK locked in a heated exchange over language policies and delimitation, the debate is expected to intensify in the coming days. The Tamil Nadu government, backed by various regional parties, has been vocal about resisting any attempts to implement the three-language policy in the state’s government schools.

ALSO READ: New Twist In Ranya Rao Gold Smuggling Case! DRI Arrests Sahil Jain

