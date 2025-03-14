BJP’s Manoj Tiwari Asks People To Avoid Comparing Holi And Jumma

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoj Tiwari on Thursday emphasized that Holi and Jumma should not be compared, as the two occasions hold different significance.

“There is no need to compare Holi and Jumma, but some people are doing so. Jumma is observed 52 times a year, whereas Holi comes only once and is a major festival. Those who wish to offer Jumma prayers are free to do so, but Holi will be celebrated in such a way that the world will take notice,” Tiwari said while speaking to ANI.

Holi and Jumma to Coexist in Harmony

Meanwhile, BJP MP Dinesh Sharma highlighted that both celebrations—Holi and Jumma—would take place harmoniously, ensuring that the traditions of Ramzan and Holi coexist peacefully.

“Both Holi and Jumma will be celebrated. People will offer their Jumma prayers, and at the same time, there will be the ‘sevai’ of Ramzan and the ‘gujhia’ of Holi. The opposition does not want this harmony, which is why they make divisive statements,” Sharma told ANI.

Sharma, a Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh, also addressed the decision to cover mosques in the state ahead of Holi celebrations to prevent unwanted colors from being thrown. He clarified, “This was done at the request of local Ulema. Every year, many mosque caretakers take the initiative to cover them, while some choose not to. We respect their decision.”

Security Measures in Place for Holi Celebrations

To ensure a safe and secure Holi, the Delhi Police conducted thorough security checks across the national capital on Thursday. Visuals from Dhaula Kuan showed officials inspecting cars, bags, and two-wheelers at night.

Additionally, police carried out a bike rally in Connaught Place ahead of the celebrations. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Devesh Kumar Mahla stated, “Bike patrolling is being conducted on the occasion of Holi to maintain law and order.”

(With Inputs from ANI)

