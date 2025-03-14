Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, March 14, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • BJP’s Manoj Tiwari Asks People To Avoid Comparing Holi And Jumma

BJP’s Manoj Tiwari Asks People To Avoid Comparing Holi And Jumma

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoj Tiwari on Thursday emphasized that Holi and Jumma should not be compared, as the two occasions hold different significance.

BJP’s Manoj Tiwari Asks People To Avoid Comparing Holi And Jumma

BJP's Manoj Tiwari Asks People To Avoid Comparing Holi And Jumma


Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoj Tiwari on Thursday emphasized that Holi and Jumma should not be compared, as the two occasions hold different significance. He pointed out that while Jumma is observed 52 times a year, Holi is a once-a-year festival that should be celebrated on a grand scale.

“There is no need to compare Holi and Jumma, but some people are doing so. Jumma is observed 52 times a year, whereas Holi comes only once and is a major festival. Those who wish to offer Jumma prayers are free to do so, but Holi will be celebrated in such a way that the world will take notice,” Tiwari said while speaking to ANI.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Holi and Jumma to Coexist in Harmony

Meanwhile, BJP MP Dinesh Sharma highlighted that both celebrations—Holi and Jumma—would take place harmoniously, ensuring that the traditions of Ramzan and Holi coexist peacefully.

“Both Holi and Jumma will be celebrated. People will offer their Jumma prayers, and at the same time, there will be the ‘sevai’ of Ramzan and the ‘gujhia’ of Holi. The opposition does not want this harmony, which is why they make divisive statements,” Sharma told ANI.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Sharma, a Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh, also addressed the decision to cover mosques in the state ahead of Holi celebrations to prevent unwanted colors from being thrown. He clarified, “This was done at the request of local Ulema. Every year, many mosque caretakers take the initiative to cover them, while some choose not to. We respect their decision.”

Security Measures in Place for Holi Celebrations

To ensure a safe and secure Holi, the Delhi Police conducted thorough security checks across the national capital on Thursday. Visuals from Dhaula Kuan showed officials inspecting cars, bags, and two-wheelers at night.

Additionally, police carried out a bike rally in Connaught Place ahead of the celebrations. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Devesh Kumar Mahla stated, “Bike patrolling is being conducted on the occasion of Holi to maintain law and order.”

(With Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: ‘Laughable’, BJP’s K Annamalai Slams DMK Government For Altering Rupee Symbol In State Budget

 

Filed under

Dinesh Sharma Holi Jumma Manoj Tiwari

KTR

KTR Joins MK Stalin’s Anti-Delimitation Front, Opposes Centre’s Proposal
newsx

Holi 2025: PM Modi’s Heartfelt Greetings Emphasize Unity And Joy
Blood Moon Eclipse

At What Time Will The Blood Moon Eclipse Be Visible? Here’s How To Take Photos...
Justin Trudeau

Justin Trudeau In Last Message As PM Says He Always Be ‘Boldly And Unapologetically Canadian’
American Airlines plane c

Caught On Cam: American Airlines Plane’s Engine Catches Fire In Denver, Passengers Evacuate On Time
Vanessa Trump And Donald

Why Did Vanessa Trump And Donald Trump Jr Divorce? Check Full Relationship Timeline Here
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

KTR Joins MK Stalin’s Anti-Delimitation Front, Opposes Centre’s Proposal

KTR Joins MK Stalin’s Anti-Delimitation Front, Opposes Centre’s Proposal

Holi 2025: PM Modi’s Heartfelt Greetings Emphasize Unity And Joy

Holi 2025: PM Modi’s Heartfelt Greetings Emphasize Unity And Joy

At What Time Will The Blood Moon Eclipse Be Visible? Here’s How To Take Photos With A Smartphone

At What Time Will The Blood Moon Eclipse Be Visible? Here’s How To Take Photos...

Justin Trudeau In Last Message As PM Says He Always Be ‘Boldly And Unapologetically Canadian’

Justin Trudeau In Last Message As PM Says He Always Be ‘Boldly And Unapologetically Canadian’

Caught On Cam: American Airlines Plane’s Engine Catches Fire In Denver, Passengers Evacuate On Time

Caught On Cam: American Airlines Plane’s Engine Catches Fire In Denver, Passengers Evacuate On Time

Entertainment

Why Did Vanessa Trump And Donald Trump Jr Divorce? Check Full Relationship Timeline Here

Why Did Vanessa Trump And Donald Trump Jr Divorce? Check Full Relationship Timeline Here

From Leonardo DiCaprio To Now Tiger Woods, Here’s An Inside Look Into Vanessa Trump’s Wild Dating Life

From Leonardo DiCaprio To Now Tiger Woods, Here’s An Inside Look Into Vanessa Trump’s Wild

When Did Tiger Woods And Vanessa Trump First Meet? Duo’s Wild Secret Dating Rumour Hits Internet

When Did Tiger Woods And Vanessa Trump First Meet? Duo’s Wild Secret Dating Rumour Hits

Justin Bieber In A Rare Post Opens Up About His Mental Health, Admits To Feeling Like A Fraud: How Selfish I Really Am

Justin Bieber In A Rare Post Opens Up About His Mental Health, Admits To Feeling

Who Is Normani’s Fiance? DK Metcalf Announces Engagement To Singer As She Flaunts Sparkling Engagement Ring

Who Is Normani’s Fiance? DK Metcalf Announces Engagement To Singer As She Flaunts Sparkling Engagement

Lifestyle

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To