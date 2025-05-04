BJP’s Manoj Tiwari Slams Rahul Gandhi, Says Non-Sanatani View Shri Ram As Mythological Figure

Tiwari argued that only those disconnected from Sanatan Dharma would regard Lord Ram as a mere mythological figure.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has launched a sharp attack on Congress leader and Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi over his reference to Lord Ram and other deities as “mythological”.

Tiwari argued that only those disconnected from Sanatan Dharma would regard Lord Ram as a mere mythological figure.

“Non-Sanatanis See Ram as a Myth”: Tiwari

The BJP leader accused Rahul Gandhi of siding with forces that oppose Sanatan Dharma.

“…Those who have no faith in Sanatan and those who are not Sanatani will call Shri Ram – a mythological figure. Today, the country has put them on the margins, and soon it will punish all such people. He (Rahul Gandhi) has objections to Ram and dignity as he himself has no dignity, and he follows the path of Adharma. They support those people who want the elimination of Sanatan…” Tiwari told ANI.

Tiwari’s comments come amidst ongoing criticism from BJP leaders over Gandhi’s religious views and past political stands.

BJP Leaders Rally Against Congress’ “Ram Virodhi” Ideology

Earlier in the day, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh also targeted Gandhi. He insisted that Lord Ram is not a myth but a vital part of India’s cultural and spiritual identity.

“Lord Ram is not a myth, but the country’s soul. Every being has Ram. If you wear the spectacles of Italy, how would you find Lord Ram?” Chugh told ANI.

Chugh further invoked poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar to underscore his point and accused Rahul Gandhi of mocking Indian traditions.

“Jab nash manuj par chhata hai, pahle vivek mar jata hai. Congress leader ‘Mandbuddhi’ Rahul Gandhi has always insulted Lord Ram, Indian culture, and Sanatan. This is the same Congress which boycotted the consecration of Ram temple. In 2007, they submitted an affidavit that Lord Ram didn’t exist. This is the ‘Ram Virodhi’ ideology of Congress,” he added.

Congress Accused of Repeatedly Undermining Hindu Sentiment

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also joined the attack, saying that Rahul Gandhi’s remarks were consistent with the Congress’s history of disrespecting Hindu beliefs.

“First, they (Congress) did ‘rashtra droh’ by insulting the forces, by questioning the surgical strikes, by giving a clean chit to Pakistan. Now, they are showing their true face as ‘Ram Drohi’. This is not ‘sayyog’, it is a planned use of votebank. Time and again, insulting lord Ram and Hindus has become the identity of the Congress,” Poonawalla told ANI.

He also pointed to the Congress-led UPA government’s 2007 affidavit in the Supreme Court that questioned Lord Ram’s existence as further evidence of the party’s anti-Ram stance.

“This is not the first time Congress has said this. Years ago, Sonia Gandhi’s government gave an affidavit in the Supreme Court that lord Ram did not exist, and they wanted to take away Ram Setu to destroy it. Following the footsteps of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi has gone to foreign soil, and he said lord Ram is imaginary,” said Poonawalla.

(With Inputs From ANI)

