BJP’s Ramchander Rao Says PM Modi Was a Target of Global Extremist Conspiracy

In a striking revelation, senior BJP leader and Supreme Court advocate Ramchander Rao has weighed in on newly surfaced documents linking Pakistani-American Tahawwur Rana to a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) plot that allegedly included plans to assassinate Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking to The Sunday Guardian in an exclusive interview, Rao emphasized the significance of Rana’s extradition to India, calling it a major diplomatic win and a key step toward exposing a wider network of conspirators.

Rana’s Interrogation Could Reveal Deeper Layers of LeT Conspiracy, Says Rao

TSG recently accessed documents suggesting that the plot to assassinate Prime Minister Modi was crafted around the same time Tahawwur Rana reportedly joined the LeT terror network. When asked whether Rana’s questioning will play a crucial role in revealing the full scope of this terror plot, Rao said the matter is deeply sensitive and must be left to investigative authorities.

“Modi government’s diplomatic victory is to bring back Rana from US to India and to be tried in Indian courts for his involvement in the 26-11 bomb blast in Mumbai. So today, what will be the questioning to him, or what are the plots which have been designed? They are all a matter of investigation. I don’t think it will be appropriate to disclose what will be asked and what we have stated to the investigative agency,” Rao said.

Modi’s Rising Global Influence May Have Made Him a Target, BJP Leader Suggests

The elusive Rao pointed out that the alleged conspiracy could have stretched much beyond the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, inferring that with Modi’s rising international stature, he could well be an attractive target for global terror outfits.

“However, I feel that the plot is not only to attack 26-11, but it should be even greater designed even to do away with Mr. Modi, the Honorable Prime Minister of this country, because he has become very powerful globally, and because of him, many Muslim countries have become close to India, and countries like Pakistan and other anti-India activities encased are being isolated by the international community.”

He further pointed out that PM Modi’s diplomatic efforts have shifted global equations, which may have provoked extremist groups.

“I think in this background, Mr. Modi has definitely said from the terrorist belonging to these groups.”

Who Was Involved? Investigators Must Uncover the Full Picture

When asked whether it’s important to publicly identify all those who were part of the alleged plot to defame or harm the Prime Minister, Rao chose to tread cautiously, citing national interest and the ongoing nature of the investigation.

“However, the investigative agencies will definitely unravel the real facts only after the entire investigation is completed. At this stage, the speculations and hypothetical questions, I don’t think it is proper, or it will be not in the interest of the country and the investigative agencies.”

A Sensitive Case with High Stakes for National Security

Tahawwur Rana, who is currently being extradited from the United States, is wanted in India for his alleged role in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. His connection to LeT and links to other extremists are now under fresh scrutiny after the emergence of documents tying him to more sinister plots—including one allegedly aimed at the Prime Minister himself.

For Rao and many within the Indian establishment, Rana’s extradition represents more than a procedural win—it’s a rare chance to peel back the layers of an international terror web that may still be active. But as Rao stressed, patience and confidentiality are key.

India waits to see what the investigation will uncover as agencies prepare to interrogate Rana in the days ahead. The case could have profound implications, not just for India’s internal security, but for global counterterrorism partnerships.