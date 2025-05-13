BJP’s Tiranga Yatra Highlights Operation Sindoor Success, NDA Leaders To Meet PM Modi On May 25

BJP launches nationwide Tiranga Yatra to honor Indian Armed Forces after Operation Sindoor. NDA leaders will meet PM Modi on May 25 for a detailed briefing on anti-terror strikes in Pakistan.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a nationwide Tiranga Yatra to highlight the success of Operation Sindoor, carried out by Indian Armed Forces in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The campaign, which began on May 14, will continue until May 23 and is being positioned as a mass movement to celebrate patriotism and unity.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7, days after a deadly terror strike on April 22 in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives. The operation resulted in the elimination of over 100 terrorists, and Indian forces launched retaliatory precision strikes targeting terror camps and airbases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

According to sources, a significant political development will follow this campaign. Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from NDA-ruled states have been invited to a key meeting on May 25, where they will receive a detailed briefing on Operation Sindoor and India’s national security posture from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This meeting is expected to serve as a strong message on India’s zero-tolerance approach to terrorism.

“A meeting has been convened to brief the leaders about India’s strike on terror camps in Pakistan, Operation Sindoor, and understanding on cessation of hostilities,” said a senior source.

PM Modi’s Address Shapes India’s New Security Doctrine

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu praised the Prime Minister’s handling of the situation, calling his national address a “stern warning” to terror groups backed by Pakistan.

“It’s Buddha Purnima today, and we remember the path to peace. But, as history teaches us, lasting peace is secured through strength. We walk the path to peace, but we also practice Zero Tolerance towards terrorism,” Naidu posted on X.

Tiranga Yatra: A Mass Public Movement

The BJP’s Tiranga Yatra is designed to honor the valour of Indian soldiers and inform the public about the operation’s success. In Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was seen participating alongside BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, and other senior party members. The party also plans press conferences across the country and will engage social media influencers to digitally spread the campaign message.

Party sources stated that ex-servicemen, social activists, and public figures will lead the yatra across different states, reinforcing the message of unity, nationalism, and civic pride.

BJP Strategy Meeting Held to Maximize Impact

In preparation for this ambitious campaign, BJP national president JP Nadda chaired a crucial strategy meeting on May 12 at the party headquarters with general secretaries to coordinate outreach.

The initiative underscores the BJP’s intent to merge public awareness, electoral messaging, and national security under a single campaign ahead of key political timelines.

As the Tiranga Yatra moves across the country, the upcoming meeting with Prime Minister Modi is expected to consolidate NDA’s unified stance on counterterrorism and defense policy, sending a clear signal both domestically and internationally.

