Customers visiting Zara’s site at 6 p.m. EST on Thanksgiving evening last year were able to enjoy discounts of up to 40 percent on select products, until the end of Black Friday. Those customers who failed to click the buy button missed out on the offer. This year will be the same, except that the competition between the fashion, technology, and beauty brands will also come into play.

Time is Running Out on Friday, 27 November

This year, Black Friday is scheduled for Friday, 27 November, with Cyber Monday taking place on 30 November. The shopping holiday originated in the US, but now it has become a global shopping event. The holiday is getting earlier every year, and some retailers have already started their early sales campaigns. The only question left to answer for most customers is not whether prices are going to be discounted, but how far down they are going to be lowered.

Zara’s Thursday Night Gamble

The company has kept its plans quiet up until now. As of 12th November, there have been no announcements of Zara’s dates for 2026. Also, no date in 2026 can be found in its US help centre or in any news article. Looking back at past trends helps us understand things better. In previous years, Zara has offered Black Friday discounts through their website on the Thursday night just before Black Friday itself, with in-store promotions coming the next day.

According to fashion analysts, the brand has offered a range of Zara perfumes during its 2024 Black Friday sale. However, the trick lies in timing.

Apple Opens Its Doors, With A Twist

Apple has confirmed its plans, and the details matter. The company’s four-day shopping event runs from Friday, 27 November to Monday, 30 November in many countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Thailand.

The twist is that Apple does not cut prices at the till. Customers receive an Apple gift card with the purchase of an eligible product, and that card can only be used towards future purchases. In the United States, the value climbs with the device. A $50 card comes with products such as the iPhone 17e and AirPods Pro 3, a $200 card with the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air with the M5 chip, and up to $300 with the 16-inch MacBook Pro. For the first time, Apple is also offering a $25 gift card with select third-party accessories from brands such as Anker, Belkin and Mophie.

There are limits. The newest products, including the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Pro Max, iPhone Duo and MacBook Neo, are excluded, and refurbished items and education pricing do not qualify.

Where The Bigger Tech Discounts Are Hiding

Anyone chasing an immediate drop in price may find better luck elsewhere. MacRumors noted that higher immediate discounts on Apple products are frequently available at Amazon and other resellers. Its deal reports in the past few days point to some sharp cuts in US prices. AirPods Pro 3 have dropped to $149, the Apple Watch Series 12 to $299 on Amazon, and the Apple Watch SE 3 range to record lows starting at $179. The same site reported that the M5 MacBook Air now starts at $989.10, with savings of up to $310. These are American prices and some fast-moving offers vanish within hours, as a $599 MacBook Neo listing did before it was marked as gone.

Beauty Shelves Receive Massive Discounts

Beauty lovers have already got a leg up. As part of its Early Black Friday sale, Ulta Beauty was offering up to 50% discounts on brands such as Tarte, Clinique, and Benefit Cosmetics as well as Korean beauty brands including medicube and COSRX. This discount period ends on 21 November, but customers can verify whether their Black Friday event takes its place.

Earlier than ever, Sephora has unveiled its cards. Its Holiday Savings Event started on 30 October for Rouge members and expanded to other loyalty tiers on 3 November to finish on 9 November. Over in the UK, Beauty Bay is offering up to 50% off thousands of items as well as Cult Beauty up to 40% off Fenty Beauty and others.

But What About India?

This where things become unclear, as India has its own sales calendar, and Diwali, which concluded on 10th November, is the big deal for most platforms. According to a survey of Indian retail shops, it was revealed that till 12th November, none of the top retailers had shared their Black Friday schedule and discount, and even Amazon India’s Black Friday sale page was still titled for 2025.

Last year gives us a clue. The Black Friday sale at Amazon India was held between 28th November to 1st December last year. It still remains to see whether it follows the same schedule, but Indian buyers should keep their Amazon and Flipkart apps handy this week.

The Final Countdown

It’s the pre-Black Friday period when the most prudent shoppers research their options. Zara’s launch schedule, India’s new announcements for retail, and Apple’s next reductions in prices are all in progress, and any of them might alter the idea of a good deal by Monday. The prudent shopper should shop around, set an alarm on the needed things, and keep in mind that a gift card isn’t a discount. It will become evident whether this year has been a year of lowest prices or just another year of marketing tactics only after Cyber Monday is over.

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