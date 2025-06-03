Black Magic Twist In Canara Bank Heist: 58 Kg Gold Looted In Karnataka

Karnataka police suspect black magic was used to mislead investigation in Canara Bank heist where 58 kg gold was stolen from Vijayapura district.

A surge in violent crimes across Karnataka has left the state reeling, following a series of disturbing incidents ranging from high-profile bank heists to a brutal daylight murder caught on camera.

Canara Bank Gold Heist: 58 Kg Ornaments Stolen in Vijayapura

In the latest crime to shake public confidence, a major robbery was reported at Canara Bank in Basavanabagewadi, Vijayapura district, where gold ornaments weighing 58 kilograms worth crores of rupees were stolen.

The incident has posed a serious challenge for law enforcement agencies. Adding a bizarre twist, reports have surfaced that black magic rituals were allegedly used to mislead the police investigation. In response, authorities have formed eight special teams to track down the culprits.

Officials have assured swift action and vowed that those responsible will be brought to justice soon.

Bidar Daylight Heist: Guards Killed, ₹93 Lakh Looted

Just days earlier, in a daring daylight robbery in Bidar, motorcycle-borne assailants attacked an ATM cash transport vehicle, killing two security guards on the spot. The criminals escaped with ₹93 lakh in cash, leaving the city in a state of panic.

The robbery took place in full public view and sparked outrage across the region. Investigators are examining links between this incident and other recent robberies in Karnataka.

Bakery Murder in Koppal: Brutal Killing Caught on CCTV

In a separate incident, a 35-year-old man was hacked to death inside a bakery in Tavaragera town, Kushtagi taluk, on May 31. The victim, Chanappa Narinal, was chased and attacked by a group of assailants, a horrifying act that was captured on CCTV and widely shared on social media.

According to the police, the murder was likely motivated by a property dispute and old enmity. The footage shows the victim running into the bakery while screaming for help, as he was assaulted with machetes and a wooden log by the group.

Koppal Superintendent of Police L R Arasiddi confirmed the arrest of seven suspects, including the four who carried out the fatal attack. “Out of the 10 people involved in the murder, we have arrested seven. Efforts are on to nab the remaining three accused who instigated the assault,” he told PTI.

Karnataka Police Under Pressure

These incidents, which occurred in quick succession, have drawn attention to the growing challenges faced by law enforcement across the state. With large-scale robberies and publicly visible violence, public trust and safety are under the spotlight.

Authorities across Bidar, Vijayapura, and Koppal districts are ramping up surveillance and patrolling to prevent further incidents. Police have urged citizens to remain calm while investigations continue.

