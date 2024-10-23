Home
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Blackbuck Found Dead Near Bhopal: Investigation Launched Following Injuries

A Blackbuck was found dead about 40 kilometers from Bhopal. Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Lokpriya Bharti on Wednesday informed that the dead body of a blackbuck was discovered in a field near Barkheda Salam village of Madhya Pradesh. He stated that action would be taken against the killing of the animal.

Bharti mentioned that the dead body of the blackbuck had been sent for post-mortem due to injuries found on its body.

“A blackbuck was found dead at a field near Barkheda Salam village, about 40 kilometers from Bhopal. We have sent the body for the post-mortem. There are injuries on the body. Investigation is underway, and the final report will be submitted to the Forest Department soon. Action will be taken in this case,” said Lokpriya Bharti, DFO Bhopal.

Bharti clarified that the blackbuck’s body was located in a field and not in the forest area. “This is why we have sent the body for the post-mortem, after which we will perform last rites for the animal as per the rules. Protecting blackbucks is important because the animal falls under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act,” he added.

Bharti further informed that blackbucks are often hunted for their horns, which are smuggled.

“However, the Wildlife Protection Act has ensured that the animal is not killed for any reason, including its use as a game animal. The initial report of the post-mortem will be available by tomorrow,” he said.

Blackbucks are protected animals under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Act, 1972, and are classified as extremely vulnerable species by PETA.

(With ANI Inputs)

Filed under

Barkheda Salam village Bhopal Blackbucks Lokpriya Bharti PETA
