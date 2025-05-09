Blackout Disrupts Train Services Across North India; Citizens Urged to Stay Indoors

Amid ongoing emergency conditions and blackouts in parts of northern India, especially Punjab, Jammu, and Kashmir, rail services have been affected, and several trains are being rescheduled, said North Western Railway CPRO Shashi Kiran on Thursday night.

According to the revised schedule:

Train no. 14807 Jodhpur-Dadar Express will now depart at 8:10 AM on May 9, three hours behind schedule.

Train no. 14864 Jodhpur–Varanasi City Express will depart at 11:25 AM, also three hours late.

Meanwhile, in Amritsar, local officials have appealed for public cooperation. “All citizens are requested to stay indoors, avoid standing near windows, keep lights turned off, and curtains drawn. There is no need to panic. A siren will sound now and we’ll inform you again once the situation is clear. Our armed forces are on duty. We must support them by staying indoors,” said the District Public Relations Officer (DPRO), Amritsar.

Pakistan Attempted Twin Attacks Overnight

Sources confirm that Pakistan attempted to strike critical infrastructure across Jammu, Udhampur, and Kashmir twice during the night.

The first attack attempt took place between 8:10 PM and 10 PM.

The second wave followed between 4 AM and 5 AM.

Both attacks reportedly targeted multiple sensitive sites, but Indian forces responded swiftly and prevented major damage or casualties.

Authorities remain on high alert, and precautionary blackouts and sirens continue in several regions. The situation is being closely monitored.