Blackout Imposed in Border Villages of Gujarat’s Patan District as Precautionary Step

As a precautionary measure, a blackout has been enforced in the border villages of Santalpur taluka in Patan district, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) of Gujarat confirmed on Tuesday evening.

As a precautionary measure, a blackout has been enforced in the border villages of Santalpur taluka in Patan district, Gujarat.

As a precautionary measure, a blackout has been enforced in the border villages of Santalpur taluka in Patan district, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) of Gujarat confirmed on Tuesday evening.

The move comes amid heightened alert across border regions following recent security concerns.

“All citizens are advised to stay away from rumours and strictly follow the instructions issued by the administration from time to time,” said a statement from the CMO Gujarat.

Local authorities have assured that adequate security measures are in place and urged residents to remain calm and cooperative during this time.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More details awaited.