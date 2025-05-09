Blackout in Punjab After Drone Sightings; Pakistan Confirms 3 Airbases Under Attack

Amid rising cross-border tensions, a blackout has been imposed in Punjab’s Jalandhar district following reports of drone activity in the area.

Amid rising cross-border tensions, a blackout has been imposed in Punjab’s Jalandhar district following reports of drone activity in the area.

“We have imposed a blackout for some time as some drones have reportedly been sighted in Jalandhar. Forces are checking. Please be calm and follow the blackout protocol,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Jalandhar, urging citizens to remain indoors and maintain calm.

Blackouts and Blasts Across LoC

A complete blackout has also been enforced in Akhnoor, where multiple explosions and air raid sirens were heard late Friday evening, signaling a high-alert situation near the Line of Control (LoC).

Meanwhile, in Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), the Neelum Valley Highway has been completely shut down following India’s retaliatory shelling. The highway closure reportedly came after Pakistan violated the ceasefire and targeted civilian areas, prompting an immediate response from the Indian side. Local videos from the region confirm widespread panic.

Pakistan Army Confirms Airbase Attacks

In a major development, the Pakistan Army has officially confirmed that three of its airbases have come under attack:

Nur Khan Air Base, Chaklala, Rawalpindi PAF Rafiqi Air Base, Shorkot, Punjab PAF Murid Air Base, Chakwal, Punjab

The situation continues to escalate, with both sides maintaining high alert. Indian forces remain fully prepared, while intelligence agencies monitor for further aerial threats.

More details awaited.