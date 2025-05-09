Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Blackout in Punjab After Drone Sightings; Pakistan Confirms 3 Airbases Under Attack

Blackout in Punjab After Drone Sightings; Pakistan Confirms 3 Airbases Under Attack

Amid rising cross-border tensions, a blackout has been imposed in Punjab’s Jalandhar district following reports of drone activity in the area.

Blackout in Punjab After Drone Sightings; Pakistan Confirms 3 Airbases Under Attack

Amid rising cross-border tensions, a blackout has been imposed in Punjab’s Jalandhar district following reports of drone activity.


Amid rising cross-border tensions, a blackout has been imposed in Punjab’s Jalandhar district following reports of drone activity in the area.

“We have imposed a blackout for some time as some drones have reportedly been sighted in Jalandhar. Forces are checking. Please be calm and follow the blackout protocol,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Jalandhar, urging citizens to remain indoors and maintain calm.

Blackouts and Blasts Across LoC

A complete blackout has also been enforced in Akhnoor, where multiple explosions and air raid sirens were heard late Friday evening, signaling a high-alert situation near the Line of Control (LoC).

Meanwhile, in Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), the Neelum Valley Highway has been completely shut down following India’s retaliatory shelling. The highway closure reportedly came after Pakistan violated the ceasefire and targeted civilian areas, prompting an immediate response from the Indian side. Local videos from the region confirm widespread panic.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Pakistan Army Confirms Airbase Attacks

In a major development, the Pakistan Army has officially confirmed that three of its airbases have come under attack:

  1. Nur Khan Air Base, Chaklala, Rawalpindi

  2. PAF Rafiqi Air Base, Shorkot, Punjab

  3. PAF Murid Air Base, Chakwal, Punjab

The situation continues to escalate, with both sides maintaining high alert. Indian forces remain fully prepared, while intelligence agencies monitor for further aerial threats.

More details awaited.

Filed under

drone sightings Punjab blackout

Amid rising cross-border

Blackout in Punjab After Drone Sightings; Pakistan Confirms 3 Airbases Under Attack
India strikes Pakistan in

Pakistan Claims Indian Strikes Hit Nur Khan, Other Military Airbases
India has firmly rejected

India Denies Targeting Nankana Sahib; Says Pakistan Disturbed by India’s Unity
A 4.0-magnitude earthquak

4.0-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Pakistan; Fourth Quake in Recent Weeks
Maxar saw a spike in sate

US Firm Maxar Recorded Surge In Satellite Image Orders Of Pahalgam Weeks Before Baisaran Terror...
Authorities in Sirsa dist

‘Do Not Believe Rumours’: Sirsa Administration Urges Citizens To Stay Indoors
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Pakistan Claims Indian Strikes Hit Nur Khan, Other Military Airbases

Pakistan Claims Indian Strikes Hit Nur Khan, Other Military Airbases

India Denies Targeting Nankana Sahib; Says Pakistan Disturbed by India’s Unity

India Denies Targeting Nankana Sahib; Says Pakistan Disturbed by India’s Unity

4.0-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Pakistan; Fourth Quake in Recent Weeks

4.0-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Pakistan; Fourth Quake in Recent Weeks

US Firm Maxar Recorded Surge In Satellite Image Orders Of Pahalgam Weeks Before Baisaran Terror Attack: Report

US Firm Maxar Recorded Surge In Satellite Image Orders Of Pahalgam Weeks Before Baisaran Terror...

‘Do Not Believe Rumours’: Sirsa Administration Urges Citizens To Stay Indoors

‘Do Not Believe Rumours’: Sirsa Administration Urges Citizens To Stay Indoors

Entertainment

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was Shameful’

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father Called Him One Last Time

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media