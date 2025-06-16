Blast During Mosque Demolition In Kupwara Injures Three, Including 10-Year-Old Boy

In a tragic turn of events, three people including a child were injured in an explosion that occurred during the demolition of an old mosque in the Langate area of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

The blast took place at Kachri village in the Langate area while members of the local mosque management committee were in the process of tearing down the structure to make way for the construction of a new mosque, officials confirmed.

The cause of the explosion remains unknown as of now, and authorities have launched an investigation into the matter.

Victims Identified and Rushed to Hospital

Officials identified the injured as Mudasir Ahmad Mir (26), Ghulam Ahmad Tantray (65), and D A Lone (10). All three victims were reportedly present at the site when the explosion happened during the demolition activity.

Following the incident, emergency services were rushed to the spot. The injured were immediately taken to the Sub District Hospital (SDH) in Langate for initial medical treatment.

However, due to the severity of his injuries, Mudasir Ahmad Mir was later referred to the Government Medical College Hospital in Handwara for advanced care.

Mosque Demolition Underway When Blast Occurred

Local reports indicate that the mosque management committee had begun the demolition of the old mosque structure as part of a plan to construct a new facility. The explosion occurred amid this ongoing work, creating panic in the area.

Eyewitnesses reported a loud blast that was followed by chaos, as people nearby rushed to help the injured. While the demolition was being carried out peacefully until then, the sudden explosion raised serious safety concerns.

Explosion’s Cause Still a Mystery

The exact reason behind the explosion remains unclear. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether any explosive material was present at the site or if the blast was caused due to some unidentified object or structural element buried within the old building.

Local police, along with the bomb disposal squad and other forensic experts, have begun investigating the incident to determine the origin and cause of the explosion.

Security forces have also cordoned off the area to prevent any further incidents and to allow a detailed search of the site.

Community in Shock, Officials on Alert

The local community in Kachri, Langate, has expressed shock over the incident, especially since a child was among the injured. While no fatalities were reported, the presence of a minor among the victims has led to growing concerns about safety during such demolition projects.

Authorities are expected to release more information following the investigation. In the meantime, safety advisories have been reinforced in the area, and local bodies have been advised to proceed with caution during demolition and construction work, especially in old religious or public structures.

Kupwara District’s History of Security Sensitivities

Kupwara, located in the northern part of Jammu and Kashmir, has often been in the spotlight for its proximity to the Line of Control (LoC) and its history of conflict-related incidents. However, Monday’s explosion appears to be an isolated incident unrelated to militancy, although investigators are not ruling out any possibility until a full probe is completed.

While the explosion during the mosque demolition in Kupwara remains unexplained, efforts are being made to determine the cause and ensure such incidents do not recur. The injured are being treated, and their conditions are being closely monitored. The community, meanwhile, awaits answers, hoping for clarity and safety as construction of the new mosque resumes in the future.

