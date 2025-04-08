Blast Outside BJP Leader Manoranjan Kalia’s Home in Jalandhar Triggers Police Investigation

A mysterious explosion was reported outside the residence of senior BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia in the early hours of Monday, prompting a swift response from law enforcement and forensic teams. Authorities are still working to determine the exact nature of the blast and whether it was caused by a grenade or some other device.

Blast Heard Around 1 AM

The incident took place at around 1 am, shaking the quiet neighborhood near the former minister’s home in Jalandhar. The explosion was loud enough to be heard by residents in the area, but no injuries were reported.

Jalandhar Police Commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur confirmed that the police were alerted shortly after the blast. Speaking to reporters, she said, “Around 1 am, we got information of blast here, after which we reached the spot and started the investigation. The forensic team is investigating the matter…We are also monitoring the CCTV… The forensic team is investigating whether it is a grenade attack or something else…”

BJP Leader Thought It Was Thunder

Manoranjan Kalia, a senior BJP leader and former Punjab cabinet minister, was at home when the incident occurred. Initially, he mistook the blast for thunder, as he was asleep at the time.

“There was a blast at around 1 am…I was sleeping, and I thought that it was the sound of thunder…Later, I was informed that a blast had taken place…after this, I sent my gunman to the police station…CCTV is being investigated; forensic experts are also present here…”

Kalia’s house is now the focal point of an intensive police inquiry. Security has been tightened in the area while forensic experts continue to collect evidence.

Forensic Experts Examining the Site

Police officials, along with a forensic science team, are combing the scene for clues. They have also begun analyzing footage from nearby CCTV cameras to trace the events leading up to the explosion.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Manpreet Singh confirmed that an investigation is underway. He told reporters, “The forensic team will inspect and give the report. The incident took place at the residence of Manoranjan Kalia.”

Investigation Ongoing, Motive Unclear

So far, police have not confirmed the type of explosive device used or who might be behind the incident. Officials are awaiting a detailed report from the forensic team, which is expected to shed more light on the nature of the explosion.

As of now, no group has claimed responsibility, and authorities have not ruled out any possibilities. The motive behind the blast remains unclear, and investigators are looking at all angles, including personal or political reasons.

More details are expected as the investigation continues.