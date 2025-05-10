Blast Reported Near Durga Mata Temple In Rajouri, Several People Injured In Pakistan Shelling

Indian defense officials confirmed on Thursday that the country’s armed forces successfully blocked attempts by the Pakistani military to attack several strategic military installations across Northern and Western India using drones and missiles.

Several people injured in Pakistan shelling in Rajouri and Jammu, a Senior Government official also among people injured. Pakistan has targeted multiple civilians area of Nowshera and Rajouri. Blast reported near Durga Mata temple.

Late Friday night, a wave of panic and misinformation swept social media as rumors spread claiming that Pakistan had launched a Fateh-2 ballistic missile targeting Delhi Airport. However, these claims were swiftly denied by airport authorities, who labeled them as baseless and reckless.

In response to the viral rumors, officials at Indira Gandhi International Airport issued a firm statement, condemning the spread of unverified information.

“We strongly oppose the circulation of such irresponsible and inflammatory content. We urge everyone to rely solely on official and verified sources for any updates. The spread of false news is highly discouraged,” the airport authority stated.

They confirmed that all flight operations continued without disruption and that the airport was functioning normally.

According to the Ministry of Defence, Pakistan tried to strike multiple locations including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj. These efforts were countered effectively by India’s Integrated Counter Unmanned Aircraft System along with its grid and air defense setups.

India Launches Operation Sindoor: Nine Terror Camps Targeted

As per a statement from the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Indian armed forces initiated Operation Sindoor, targeting terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

“A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed. Altogether, nine (9) sites have been targeted,” the PIB said.

The Indian government clarified that the military action was conducted with restraint and focused intent.

“No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution,” the statement said.

India Informs Key Global Allies About Operation

Following the strikes, India promptly communicated the details of the operation to major global powers. According to sources cited by PTI, senior Indian officials contacted counterparts in countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates to explain the rationale behind the preemptive action.

“Senior Indian officials have spoken to their counterparts in a number of countries to brief them on the steps taken by India. Among these are the US, the UK, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Russia,” sources told the newsagency.

Donald Trump Reacts to Operation Sindoor

Responding to the developments during a White House press interaction, former U.S. President Donald Trump shared his reaction to the unfolding situation.

“We just heard about it as we were walking in the doors of the oval. Just heard about it. I guess people knew something was going to happen based on a little bit of the past. They’ve been fighting for a long time. They’ve been fighting for many, many decades. And centuries, actually, if you think about it. I hope it ends very quickly.”

In the aftermath of the military operations and the heightened alert, several Indian airlines suspended flights to and from key cities, particularly Jammu and Srinagar, due to airspace restrictions, significantly impacting air travel operations.

