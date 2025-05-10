Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Blast Reported Near Durga Mata Temple In Rajouri, Several People Injured In Pakistan Shelling

Blast Reported Near Durga Mata Temple In Rajouri, Several People Injured In Pakistan Shelling

Indian defense officials confirmed on Thursday that the country’s armed forces successfully blocked attempts by the Pakistani military to attack several strategic military installations across Northern and Western India using drones and missiles.

Blast Reported Near Durga Mata Temple In Rajouri, Several People Injured In Pakistan Shelling

Durga Mata temple attacked in Rajouri


Several people injured in Pakistan shelling in Rajouri and Jammu, a Senior Government official also among people injured. Pakistan has targeted multiple civilians area of Nowshera and Rajouri. Blast reported near Durga Mata temple.

Late Friday night, a wave of panic and misinformation swept social media as rumors spread claiming that Pakistan had launched a Fateh-2 ballistic missile targeting Delhi Airport. However, these claims were swiftly denied by airport authorities, who labeled them as baseless and reckless.

In response to the viral rumors, officials at Indira Gandhi International Airport issued a firm statement, condemning the spread of unverified information.

“We strongly oppose the circulation of such irresponsible and inflammatory content. We urge everyone to rely solely on official and verified sources for any updates. The spread of false news is highly discouraged,” the airport authority stated.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

They confirmed that all flight operations continued without disruption and that the airport was functioning normally.

Indian defense officials confirmed on Thursday that the country’s armed forces successfully blocked attempts by the Pakistani military to attack several strategic military installations across Northern and Western India using drones and missiles. In retaliation, the Indian forces neutralized a Pakistani air defense unit based in Lahore.

According to the Ministry of Defence, Pakistan tried to strike multiple locations including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj. These efforts were countered effectively by India’s Integrated Counter Unmanned Aircraft System along with its grid and air defense setups.

India Launches Operation Sindoor: Nine Terror Camps Targeted

As per a statement from the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Indian armed forces initiated Operation Sindoor, targeting terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

“A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed. Altogether, nine (9) sites have been targeted,” the PIB said.

The Indian government clarified that the military action was conducted with restraint and focused intent.

“No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution,” the statement said.

India Informs Key Global Allies About Operation

Following the strikes, India promptly communicated the details of the operation to major global powers. According to sources cited by PTI, senior Indian officials contacted counterparts in countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates to explain the rationale behind the preemptive action.

“Senior Indian officials have spoken to their counterparts in a number of countries to brief them on the steps taken by India. Among these are the US, the UK, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Russia,” sources told the newsagency.

Donald Trump Reacts to Operation Sindoor

Responding to the developments during a White House press interaction, former U.S. President Donald Trump shared his reaction to the unfolding situation.

“We just heard about it as we were walking in the doors of the oval. Just heard about it. I guess people knew something was going to happen based on a little bit of the past. They’ve been fighting for a long time. They’ve been fighting for many, many decades. And centuries, actually, if you think about it. I hope it ends very quickly.”

In the aftermath of the military operations and the heightened alert, several Indian airlines suspended flights to and from key cities, particularly Jammu and Srinagar, due to airspace restrictions, significantly impacting air travel operations.

ALSO READ: Delhi Airport Denies Missile Attack Rumors; Fateh-2 Missile from Pakistan Shot Down Over Haryana

Filed under

durga mata temple jammu NEWS Trending news

newsx

Pakistan Faces Fuel Shortage: Petrol Pumps To Remain Closed In Islamabad For 48 Hours
Pakistan Defence Minister

Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Gets Mocked For Bizarre Excuse On Why They Did Not...
newsx

Omar Abdullah Slams IMF Over Reimbursement To Pakistan
newsx

India Targets Terrorist Launch Pads, Pakistani Posts In Jammu Region
Pakistan Army Confirms To

Pakistan Army Confirms Total Three Airbases Under Attack Including One In Rawalpindi
newsx

Pakistan Shelling Hits J&K’s Rajouri, Damages Civilian Homes and Gurdwara Wall
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Pakistan Faces Fuel Shortage: Petrol Pumps To Remain Closed In Islamabad For 48 Hours

Pakistan Faces Fuel Shortage: Petrol Pumps To Remain Closed In Islamabad For 48 Hours

Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Gets Mocked For Bizarre Excuse On Why They Did Not Intercept Indian Drones

Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Gets Mocked For Bizarre Excuse On Why They Did Not...

Omar Abdullah Slams IMF Over Reimbursement To Pakistan

Omar Abdullah Slams IMF Over Reimbursement To Pakistan

India Targets Terrorist Launch Pads, Pakistani Posts In Jammu Region

India Targets Terrorist Launch Pads, Pakistani Posts In Jammu Region

Pakistan Army Confirms Total Three Airbases Under Attack Including One In Rawalpindi

Pakistan Army Confirms Total Three Airbases Under Attack Including One In Rawalpindi

Entertainment

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was Shameful’

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father Called Him One Last Time

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media