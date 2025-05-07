Home
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Blasts Reported In Amritsar; Officials Say ‘Taking Utmost Caution’; Blackout Drill Started Once Again

Explosion sounds have been heard around Amritsar, and the electricity has been cut off. Loud blasts were specifically reported near the Amritsar airport area. Local sources claim a loud explosion and sonic boom were reported in Amritsar.

Explosion sounds have been heard around Amritsar, and the electricity has been cut off. Loud blasts were specifically reported near the Amritsar airport area. Local sources claim a loud explosion and sonic boom were reported in Amritsar. Locals also spotted missile-like objects in the sky.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar confirmed that three blast-like sounds were reported, but the cause is still under investigation. He requested the public not to panic.

This was also followed by a complete blackout at Sri Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar, Punjab. A video shows the Golden Temple in darkness. Locals report hearing 6 to 7 blasts. Several posts on X confirm. No official confirmation yet.

Meanwhile, Amritsar DPRO released a statement: “Taking utmost caution, Amritsar district administration has again started the blackout process. Please stay at home, do not panic and do not gather outside your houses; keep the outside lights switched off.”

The District Public Relations Office, Amritsar, also released a statement: “As a precautionary measure, the Amritsar District Administration has resumed the blackout drill. Please stay indoors, do not panic, and avoid gathering outside your homes. Kindly ensure that all external lights of your house remain switched off. Thank you for your cooperation.”

More details are awaited.

