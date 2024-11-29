‘Blatant Mockery Of Law And Constitution’: After Ajmer Dargah Plea, AIMPLB Urges CJI To Ask Lower Courts To Refrain From Opening Doors To Disputes

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has expressed alarm over growing petitions claiming Hindu temples within Islamic sites. AIMPLB has urged swift action from the Supreme Court to prevent further disputes. This follows a controversial court case involving the world-famous Ajmer Sharif Dargah, adding to the ongoing legal battles across the country.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) expressed deep concern and anguish on Thursday over petitions in courts that claim the presence of Hindu temples within Islamic places of worship, calling such assertions a direct affront to the law and the Constitution. The AIMPLB urged Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna to take suo motu action and instruct lower courts to prevent further legal proceedings that could spark additional disputes.

Hindu temple within Ajmer Sharif Dargah

This statement from the AIMPLB came one day after a local court in Ajmer issued notices regarding a petition that claims there is a Hindu temple within the world-renowned Ajmer Sharif Dargah. In its statement, the AIMPLB said, “The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has expressed its deep concern and anguish over the recent wave of claims made in various courts across the country regarding mosques and dargahs. Following the unresolved issue surrounding Sambhal’s Jama Masjid, a new claim has surfaced stating that the Ajmer Dargah is actually the Sankat Mochan Mahadev Temple. Regrettably, the West Civil Court in Ajmer has accepted this petition for hearing and issued notices to the parties involved. The complainant has named the Dargah Committee, the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs, and the Archaeological Survey of India as respondents.”

AIMPLB terms such claims as blatant disregard for law and Constitution

Dr. S.Q.R. Ilyas, the National Spokesperson for AIMPLB, remarked in a press statement that such claims represent a blatant disregard for both the law and the Constitution, particularly in light of the Places of Worship Act, 1991. This law, passed by Parliament, stipulates that the status of any religious site as of August 15, 1947, must remain unchanged and cannot be challenged. The law was specifically enacted to prevent further targeting of mosques and other places of worship following the Babri Masjid case.

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) demands Supreme Court to stop lower courts from accepting petitions on claims on mosques and dargahs in various courts across the country. pic.twitter.com/XIwsbCz1Eq — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2024

The AIMPLB emphasized that, despite the existence of this law, the court in Ajmer had accepted the petition. “It is deeply unfortunate and shameful that, after claims against Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, Shahi Eidgah in Mathura, Bhojshala Mosque in Madhya Pradesh, Teele Wali Masjid in Lucknow, and Sambhal Jama Masjid, a claim has now been made on the historic Ajmer Dargah. Despite the law, the court has accepted Vishnu Gupta’s petition and issued notices to the relevant parties. The petitioner alleges that the land of the dargah was originally a temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, where rituals such as Jal Abhishek were performed,” the statement added.

AIMPLB points out Places of Worship Act guidelines

Dr. Ilyas also pointed out that during the Babri Masjid case, the Supreme Court of India not only referred to the Places of Worship Act but also made it clear that no new claims could be entertained after the law’s enactment. “However, when the lower court accepted the claim on Gyanvapi Mosque, the Muslim side appealed to the Supreme Court, arguing that such a claim should not be entertained due to the 1991 law. The court, however, softened its position and allowed the survey, asserting that it did not violate the law. This decision has led to further claims on Shahi Eidgah in Mathura, Teele Wali Masjid in Lucknow, and now the Jama Masjid in Sambhal and the Ajmer Dargah.”

The statement follows violent clashes in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, where a court-ordered survey of a mosque to determine the presence of a Hindu temple led to the deaths of four individuals and injuries to many others.

