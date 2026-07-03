Blood Group Blunder in Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Medical File!? Error That Put VVIP Records Under Scanner
Jagdeep Dhankhar undergoes angioplasty in Jaipur as a medical protocol typo on blood group raises questions about official health documentation accuracy.
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During former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s visit to Jaipur, the state government activated a special medical protocol to ensure his safety and healthcare readiness. However, attention quickly shifted to an administrative lapse when a typographical error was found in an official medical document mentioning his blood group.
The document incorrectly listed the blood group details, sparking concern over the accuracy of high-level medical records used for VVIP protocols.
Jaipur Chief Medical Officer Dr Ravi Shekhawat clarified that the issue was simply a typing mistake. He confirmed that Dhankhar’s actual blood group is A-positive. The O-negative blood group mentioned in the document belonged to his wife and was mistakenly placed next to his name.
Once the error was identified, authorities immediately issued a corrected version. Officials also confirmed that the mistake did not affect any medical decisions or procedures during treatment.
After arriving in Jaipur on Friday morning, Dhankhar was admitted to a private hospital near Jawahar Circle for routine evaluation. Doctors conducted cardiac and related tests, which revealed a blockage in his heart arteries. Following this, an angiography was performed in the afternoon, and doctors decided to proceed with angioplasty.
The angioplasty was carried out under the supervision of senior interventional cardiologist Dr Sameen K. Sharma. Doctors successfully placed two stents, and hospital sources confirmed that Dhankhar’s condition is now stable and under close observation.
Following news of his hospitalisation, several political leaders visited the hospital, including former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, to inquire about his health and wish him a speedy recovery.
This is not Dhankhar’s first cardiac-related treatment, as he was previously admitted to AIIMS in March 2025. He also received medical attention in January 2025 after a health episode involving unconsciousness. The recent protocol error, however, has raised fresh questions about document verification standards in VVIP medical care systems.