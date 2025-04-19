Home
Sunday, April 20, 2025
'Bloody Shit Show', Omar Abdullah Slams Delhi Airport Chaos After Flight Diversion To Jaipur

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah took to social media platform X to vent his frustration over the mismanagement at Delhi airport, calling it a "bloody shit show."

‘Bloody Shit Show’, Omar Abdullah Slams Delhi Airport Chaos After Flight Diversion To Jaipur


National Conference leader Omar Abdullah took to social media platform X to vent his frustration over the mismanagement at Delhi airport, calling it a “bloody shit show.” Abdullah was aboard a flight from Jammu that remained in the air for three hours before being diverted to Jaipur, reportedly due to air traffic congestion or operational issues in Delhi.

Posting at 1 a.m., the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister wrote, “Excuse my French but I’m in no mood to be polite.” He shared his ordeal of being stranded on the aircraft steps in Jaipur, uncertain about when the journey to Delhi would resume.

The post quickly gained traction, with several users echoing his concerns over persistent delays and lack of clear communication at one of the country’s busiest airports.

