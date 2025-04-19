‘Bloody Shit Show’, Omar Abdullah Slams Delhi Airport Chaos After Flight Diversion To Jaipur

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah took to social media platform X to vent his frustration over the mismanagement at Delhi airport, calling it a "bloody shit show."

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah took to social media platform X to vent his frustration over the mismanagement at Delhi airport, calling it a “bloody shit show.” Abdullah was aboard a flight from Jammu that remained in the air for three hours before being diverted to Jaipur, reportedly due to air traffic congestion or operational issues in Delhi.

Delhi airport is a bloody shit show (excuse my French but I’m in no mood to be polite). 3 hours in the air after we left Jammu we get diverted to Jaipur & so here I am at 1 in the morning on the steps of the plane getting some fresh air. I’ve no idea what time we will leave from… pic.twitter.com/RZ9ON2wV8E — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 19, 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Posting at 1 a.m., the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister wrote, “Excuse my French but I’m in no mood to be polite.” He shared his ordeal of being stranded on the aircraft steps in Jaipur, uncertain about when the journey to Delhi would resume.

The post quickly gained traction, with several users echoing his concerns over persistent delays and lack of clear communication at one of the country’s busiest airports.