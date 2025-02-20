Home
Thursday, February 20, 2025
BLR Doctor Files Complaint After Woman Seeks Drug To ‘Kill Mother-In-Law’

A Bengaluru-based doctor has filed a police complaint after receiving a disturbing request from a woman who allegedly sought prescription medication to kill her mother-in-law.

BLR Doctor Files Complaint After Woman Seeks Drug To ‘Kill Mother-In-Law’


A Bengaluru-based doctor has filed a police complaint after receiving a disturbing request from a woman who allegedly sought prescription medication to kill her mother-in-law.

According to reports, the woman contacted Dr. Sunil Kumar through a social media platform after finding his number on Instagram. She claimed that her elderly mother-in-law was harassing her and allegedly asked for a tablet that could be used to end her life.

Alarmed by the nature of the request, Dr. Kumar immediately approached the Sanjay Nagar police on February 17, providing chat records and the woman’s contact details as evidence.

Authorities launched an investigation and attempted to trace the phone number used to send the message. However, they found that the number had been switched off. While police suspect the request could have been a prank, they are treating the matter seriously and continuing their probe.

This incident comes amid a series of tragic cases in Karnataka involving family disputes and extreme actions. 3 days prior, a Bengaluru woman allegedly killed her 4-year-old daughter before taking her own life.

The incident took place while her husband, Gopalakrishna, was away. Investigators discovered a suicide note at the scene, in which the woman accused her husband of harassment over dowry and claimed he was involved in an extramarital affair.

In another recent case, a family of four was found dead in their Mysuru apartment. The deceased were identified as 45-year-old Chetan, his 62-year-old mother Priyamvada, his 15-year-old son Kushal, and his 43-year-old wife Rupali.

Police suspect that Chetan poisoned his family before taking his own life. The exact cause of death is still under investigation, but authorities revealed that Chetan had called his brother shortly before the incident, reportedly saying, “We are going to die by suicide.”

These incidents highlight ongoing concerns about mental health and domestic conflicts, prompting law enforcement to investigate underlying causes and potential interventions.

