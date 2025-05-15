Home
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Blurred Vision In Delhi NCR, After Sudden Weather Change, Masks Advised

It wasn’t Diwali, nor the peak of parali burning season—yet the Air Quality Index in Delhi-NCR spiked sharply on Thursday. A sudden shift in weather triggered a massive dust storm, leaving a thick haze over the city and its adjoining areas.

It wasn’t Diwali, nor the peak of parali burning season—yet the Air Quality Index in Delhi-NCR spiked sharply on Thursday. A sudden shift in weather triggered a massive dust storm, leaving a thick haze over the city and its adjoining areas.

The storm followed a stretch of extreme heat, and early morning visuals captured a dusty sky hanging low over major landmarks including Kartavya Path, India Gate, and Akshardham. Several sectors in Noida, along with Ghaziabad and Greater Noida, woke up to reduced visibility and layers of dust coating vehicles and streets.

The unexpected storm disrupted regular movement, especially for office-goers and commuters, as dust-laden winds swept through the region. The India Meteorological Department had previously forecasted strong winds and possible thunderstorms, though the intensity of the storm still caught many by surprise.

Authorities have advised residents to remain indoors where possible, stay hydrated, and wear protective clothing if stepping outside. The storm has drawn comparisons to a similar event in April 2025, which brought rain, high winds, and even led to a fatal wall collapse and temporary airport closure.

As the dust settles, officials continue to monitor the situation closely, with more updates expected if weather conditions persist or worsen.

