Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Boat Rides On Yamuna: Delhi To Launch Water Tourism, MoU Signed – Know The Details!

Delhi govt & Centre sign MoU for water tourism on Yamuna. Eco-friendly boats, charging stations planned. LG Saxena, CM Rekha Gupta vow to expand and beautify the project.

Boat Rides On Yamuna: Delhi To Launch Water Tourism, MoU Signed – Know The Details!


Delhi is set to introduce water tourism as the Delhi government and the Centre have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop boat services on the 4-kilometer Sonia Vihar-Jagatpur stretch of the Yamuna River. The initiative aims to enhance connectivity, reduce traffic congestion, and boost eco-friendly transport in the capital.

The MoU signing event, held at Asita Park, saw key dignitaries in attendance, including Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Saxena emphasized that this project marks the integration of river, road, and metro transportation, ensuring better travel options for residents. He also hinted at expanding the facility through a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Eco-Friendly Boats & Yamuna Beautification

CM Rekha Gupta hailed the initiative as a step towards Delhi’s modernization, stating that solar-electric hybrid boats will be introduced to promote sustainable transport. She envisions Yamuna ghats transforming into cultural and artistic hubs like Varanasi, with continuous river cleaning and beautification efforts.

“This project will give Delhi a fresh identity, focusing on cleanliness, development, and tourism. The people of Delhi have chosen progress over obstacles created by previous governments,” Gupta remarked.

Delhi’s Waterways to Get Charging Stations, Expanded Services

LG Saxena highlighted that charging stations and essential infrastructure will be built to improve the commuting experience. He assured that the Yamuna’s condition will improve, making way for further water transport developments in Delhi.

Calling it a “historic day”, Saxena reiterated the government’s commitment to restoring Delhi’s ecological balance. He acknowledged that past Yamuna cleaning efforts faced delays, but under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, significant progress has been made.

“PM Modi’s vision is to strengthen the country’s water transport network, and this project is a major step towards achieving that goal,” Saxena added.

Future Developments & Private Investments

The government is exploring partnerships with private firms to expand and enhance the boat ride facilities. The plan also includes improving public transport, reducing traffic congestion, and supporting local businesses.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, PWD Minister Pravesh Verma, and Delhi Capital Minister were also present at the event, signaling strong support for the initiative.

“This is just the beginning. Many more developments are on the way,” Saxena assured, adding that pending projects will be cleared swiftly to accelerate progress.

With the signing of this MoU, Delhi residents will soon enjoy scenic boat rides while contributing to a cleaner and greener Yamuna.

