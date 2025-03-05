Boatman Earns ₹30 Crore During Maha Kumbh; UP CM Yogi Adityanath Shares

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently shared a remarkable success story during his address in the state legislative assembly. He spoke about how a boatman and his family earned a staggering₹30 crore in just 45 days during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently shared a remarkable success story during his address in the state legislative assembly. He spoke about how a boatman and his family earned a staggering₹30 crore in just 45 days during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. This extraordinary financial achievement came from operating 130 boats, each generating an impressive profit of around ₹23 lakh throughout the grand religious event.

Massive Daily Earnings from Boats

While explaining the numbers, CM Yogi Adityanath stated, “A boatman’s family, who owned 130 boats, earned a total of ₹30 crore in just 45 days during the Mahakumbh. This means each boat earned ₹23 lakh over the 45 days, which translates to about ₹50,000-52,000 per day.”

The Chief Minister’s statement highlighted the economic opportunities that emerged from the Maha Kumbh. The religious gathering not only provided spiritual fulfillment to millions of devotees but also played a major role in boosting local businesses and livelihoods in the region.

Maha Kumbh’s Economic Impact on Uttar Pradesh

During the discussion on the annual budget for 2025-26, Yogi Adityanath shed light on the broader economic benefits of the Maha Kumbh. He emphasized that the event attracted visitors from over 100 countries and helped bridge differences of caste, region, and religion. The massive turnout also reflected the perfect harmony between tradition and modern development.

The Chief Minister proudly mentioned that Uttar Pradesh successfully presented itself on the global stage through the Maha Kumbh. He also dismissed allegations of discrimination at the event, stating that all devotees were treated equally.

Despite attempts by the opposition to spread misinformation, the faith of devotees remained strong. According to official records, over 66 crore devotees and sadhus participated in the holy dip at the Sangam during the Kumbh Mela.

Political Remarks and Opposition Criticism

Taking a jab at the Samajwadi Party (SP), Yogi Adityanath remarked, “For the opposition, the devotees visiting the Maha Kumbh were a vote bank, whereas for us, they represented our heritage and faith. That’s why people trust our government.”

This comment underscored the political debate surrounding the event, with the ruling government defending its efforts in organizing the Maha Kumbh successfully while opposition parties raised concerns about its execution.

Breakdown of Maha Kumbh’s Financial Contribution

Apart from individual success stories like that of the boatman’s family, the Maha Kumbh also had a massive impact on Uttar Pradesh’s economy. The Chief Minister estimated that the grand event contributed around ₹3.5 lakh crore to the state’s economy. He provided a detailed breakdown of how different sectors benefited from the event:

Hotel Industry: ₹40,000 crore

₹40,000 crore Food and Daily Essentials: ₹33,000 crore

₹33,000 crore Transportation: ₹1.5 lakh crore

₹1.5 lakh crore Religious Offerings: ₹20,000 crore

₹20,000 crore Donations: ₹660 crore

₹660 crore Toll Tax Revenue: ₹300 crore

₹300 crore Other Economic Activities: ₹66,000 crore

These figures showcased how the Maha Kumbh significantly boosted business activities across multiple industries, providing employment and financial growth for many people in the region.

A Grand Event That Blended Tradition and Progress

The Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj is not just a religious event but also an economic powerhouse. The festival, which attracts millions of pilgrims, plays a crucial role in strengthening the local economy. Small vendors, transport operators, hoteliers, and service providers all benefit from the surge in visitors.

CM Yogi Adityanath’s revelation about the boatman’s massive earnings serves as a testament to the event’s economic potential. It highlights how religious tourism can uplift communities, create employment opportunities, and contribute significantly to the state’s financial growth.