Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Boatman Earns ₹30 Crore During Maha Kumbh; UP CM Yogi Adityanath Shares

Boatman Earns ₹30 Crore During Maha Kumbh; UP CM Yogi Adityanath Shares

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently shared a remarkable success story during his address in the state legislative assembly. He spoke about how a boatman and his family earned a staggering₹30 crore in just 45 days during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

Boatman Earns ₹30 Crore During Maha Kumbh; UP CM Yogi Adityanath Shares

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently shared a remarkable success story during his address in the state legislative assembly.


Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently shared a remarkable success story during his address in the state legislative assembly. He spoke about how a boatman and his family earned a staggering₹30 crore in just 45 days during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. This extraordinary financial achievement came from operating 130 boats, each generating an impressive profit of around ₹23 lakh throughout the grand religious event.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Massive Daily Earnings from Boats

While explaining the numbers, CM Yogi Adityanath stated, “A boatman’s family, who owned 130 boats, earned a total of ₹30 crore in just 45 days during the Mahakumbh. This means each boat earned ₹23 lakh over the 45 days, which translates to about ₹50,000-52,000 per day.”

The Chief Minister’s statement highlighted the economic opportunities that emerged from the Maha Kumbh. The religious gathering not only provided spiritual fulfillment to millions of devotees but also played a major role in boosting local businesses and livelihoods in the region.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Maha Kumbh’s Economic Impact on Uttar Pradesh

During the discussion on the annual budget for 2025-26, Yogi Adityanath shed light on the broader economic benefits of the Maha Kumbh. He emphasized that the event attracted visitors from over 100 countries and helped bridge differences of caste, region, and religion. The massive turnout also reflected the perfect harmony between tradition and modern development.

The Chief Minister proudly mentioned that Uttar Pradesh successfully presented itself on the global stage through the Maha Kumbh. He also dismissed allegations of discrimination at the event, stating that all devotees were treated equally.

Despite attempts by the opposition to spread misinformation, the faith of devotees remained strong. According to official records, over 66 crore devotees and sadhus participated in the holy dip at the Sangam during the Kumbh Mela.

Political Remarks and Opposition Criticism

Taking a jab at the Samajwadi Party (SP), Yogi Adityanath remarked, “For the opposition, the devotees visiting the Maha Kumbh were a vote bank, whereas for us, they represented our heritage and faith. That’s why people trust our government.”

This comment underscored the political debate surrounding the event, with the ruling government defending its efforts in organizing the Maha Kumbh successfully while opposition parties raised concerns about its execution.

Breakdown of Maha Kumbh’s Financial Contribution

Apart from individual success stories like that of the boatman’s family, the Maha Kumbh also had a massive impact on Uttar Pradesh’s economy. The Chief Minister estimated that the grand event contributed around ₹3.5 lakh crore to the state’s economy. He provided a detailed breakdown of how different sectors benefited from the event:

  • Hotel Industry: ₹40,000 crore
  • Food and Daily Essentials: ₹33,000 crore
  • Transportation: ₹1.5 lakh crore
  • Religious Offerings: ₹20,000 crore
  • Donations: ₹660 crore
  • Toll Tax Revenue: ₹300 crore
  • Other Economic Activities: ₹66,000 crore

These figures showcased how the Maha Kumbh significantly boosted business activities across multiple industries, providing employment and financial growth for many people in the region.

A Grand Event That Blended Tradition and Progress

The Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj is not just a religious event but also an economic powerhouse. The festival, which attracts millions of pilgrims, plays a crucial role in strengthening the local economy. Small vendors, transport operators, hoteliers, and service providers all benefit from the surge in visitors.

CM Yogi Adityanath’s revelation about the boatman’s massive earnings serves as a testament to the event’s economic potential. It highlights how religious tourism can uplift communities, create employment opportunities, and contribute significantly to the state’s financial growth.

ALSO READ: Double Engine Government In Delhi: What It Means For The National Capital?

Filed under

Boatman mahakumbh UP CM yogi adityanath

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Sambhal Mosque Row: UP Court To Hear Plea Over Temple Claim On April 28

Sambhal Mosque Row: UP Court To Hear Plea Over Temple Claim On April 28

Did Virat Kohli Know About Steve Smith’s Retirement? Fans Speculate After Emotional Moment

Did Virat Kohli Know About Steve Smith’s Retirement? Fans Speculate After Emotional Moment

If War Is What US Wants – Tariff, Trade or Any Other, We Are Ready to Fight: China

If War Is What US Wants – Tariff, Trade or Any Other, We Are Ready...

Delhi High Court Issues Notice On PIL Challenging EPFO Recruitment Criteria

Delhi High Court Issues Notice On PIL Challenging EPFO Recruitment Criteria

‘Certified Legend, Thank You Smudge’-Here’s How Fans Reacted To Steve Smith’s ODI Retirement

‘Certified Legend, Thank You Smudge’-Here’s How Fans Reacted To Steve Smith’s ODI Retirement

Entertainment

Urvashi Rautela’s Outfit At Paris Event Goes Viral, Netizens Compare Her To Uorfi Javed

Urvashi Rautela’s Outfit At Paris Event Goes Viral, Netizens Compare Her To Uorfi Javed

Ameesha Patel Reveals Sanjay Dutt Is ‘Possessive’ For Her, Here’s Why

Ameesha Patel Reveals Sanjay Dutt Is ‘Possessive’ For Her, Here’s Why

Nayanthara Rejects ‘Lady Superstar’ Title – Reveals The Real Reason Behind Her Decision!

Nayanthara Rejects ‘Lady Superstar’ Title – Reveals The Real Reason Behind Her Decision!

Popular Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Arrested At Bengaluru Airport For Smuggling 14.8 kg Gold

Popular Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Arrested At Bengaluru Airport For Smuggling 14.8 kg Gold

Popular South Singer Kalpana Raghavendar Attempts Suicide In Hyderabad, Currently On Ventilator Support – Know What Happened

Popular South Singer Kalpana Raghavendar Attempts Suicide In Hyderabad, Currently On Ventilator Support – Know

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard