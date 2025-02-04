‘Bodies Dumped In Kumbh, Water Is The Most Contaminated’: Jaya Bachchan

Samajwadi Party (SP) Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan has alleged that the waters of the Triveni Sangam at the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj have been polluted due to bodies being disposed of in the river following the recent stampede that claimed at least 30 lives.

Samajwadi Party (SP) Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan has alleged that the waters of the Triveni Sangam at the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj have been polluted due to bodies being disposed of in the river following the recent stampede that claimed at least 30 lives.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Speaking on Monday, Bachchan criticized the Yogi Adityanath-led government, stating that while arrangements have been made for VIPs, the general public is struggling with inadequate facilities.

“Where is the water most contaminated right now? At Kumbh. Bodies of those who lost their lives in the stampede have been thrown into the river, leading to contamination. The real concerns are being ignored, and there is no special care for the common devotees,” she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

🚨 SHAMEFUL statement by Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan. “Where is the water most contaminated right now? It’s in Kumbh.

Bodies have been thrown in the river because of which the water has been contaminated.” 😡 — Strict ACTION is needed against such leader 🙏 pic.twitter.com/zHPtWIXSJ5 — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) February 3, 2025

Bachchan also questioned the official figures being reported regarding the number of visitors attending the religious gathering, casting doubt on the government’s claims.

“They are exaggerating when they say crores of people have gathered at the site. How is it possible for such a massive crowd to fit in that space at any given time?” she asked.

BJP Responds, Investigation Underway

In response to the allegations, BJP MP and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad assured that an investigation into the stampede is ongoing.

“A probe into the Maha Kumbh incident is underway. Preliminary findings indicate a possible conspiracy. Once the investigation is completed, those responsible for the tragedy will be held accountable,” Prasad stated in the Lok Sabha.

The stampede occurred on January 29 at Sangam Nose during the Mauni Amavasya snan (holy dip), one of the most significant bathing rituals at the festival. Due to an overwhelming rush of devotees, a barricade collapsed, leading to chaos that resulted in 30 deaths and 60 injuries, according to police reports.

Maha Kumbh, which takes place once every 12 years, is considered one of the holiest gatherings for Hindu devotees, who believe that bathing in the sacred waters cleanses sins and purifies the soul. This year’s event, spread over approximately 4,000 hectares, will continue until February 26.

Also Read: Weight Scam In Airport: Same Luggage Shows Two Different Weights When Placed On Separate Counters, Watch