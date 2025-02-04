Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

‘Bodies Dumped In Kumbh, Water Is The Most Contaminated’: Jaya Bachchan

Samajwadi Party (SP) Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan has alleged that the waters of the Triveni Sangam at the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj have been polluted due to bodies being disposed of in the river following the recent stampede that claimed at least 30 lives.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
‘Bodies Dumped In Kumbh, Water Is The Most Contaminated’: Jaya Bachchan


Samajwadi Party (SP) Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan has alleged that the waters of the Triveni Sangam at the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj have been polluted due to bodies being disposed of in the river following the recent stampede that claimed at least 30 lives.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Speaking on Monday, Bachchan criticized the Yogi Adityanath-led government, stating that while arrangements have been made for VIPs, the general public is struggling with inadequate facilities.

“Where is the water most contaminated right now? At Kumbh. Bodies of those who lost their lives in the stampede have been thrown into the river, leading to contamination. The real concerns are being ignored, and there is no special care for the common devotees,” she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Bachchan also questioned the official figures being reported regarding the number of visitors attending the religious gathering, casting doubt on the government’s claims.

“They are exaggerating when they say crores of people have gathered at the site. How is it possible for such a massive crowd to fit in that space at any given time?” she asked.

BJP Responds, Investigation Underway

In response to the allegations, BJP MP and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad assured that an investigation into the stampede is ongoing.

“A probe into the Maha Kumbh incident is underway. Preliminary findings indicate a possible conspiracy. Once the investigation is completed, those responsible for the tragedy will be held accountable,” Prasad stated in the Lok Sabha.

The stampede occurred on January 29 at Sangam Nose during the Mauni Amavasya snan (holy dip), one of the most significant bathing rituals at the festival. Due to an overwhelming rush of devotees, a barricade collapsed, leading to chaos that resulted in 30 deaths and 60 injuries, according to police reports.

Maha Kumbh, which takes place once every 12 years, is considered one of the holiest gatherings for Hindu devotees, who believe that bathing in the sacred waters cleanses sins and purifies the soul. This year’s event, spread over approximately 4,000 hectares, will continue until February 26.

Also Read: Weight Scam In Airport: Same Luggage Shows Two Different Weights When Placed On Separate Counters, Watch

 

Filed under

Bodies Dumped In Kumbh Jaya Bachchan

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Rubio Says El Salvador Offers To Accept American Prisoners

Rubio Says El Salvador Offers To Accept American Prisoners

Chris Wright, CEO Of Liberty Energy, Takes Office As U.S. Energy Secretary

Chris Wright, CEO Of Liberty Energy, Takes Office As U.S. Energy Secretary

World Cancer Day 2025: Can Changes In Lifestyle Prevent Chances Of Cancer?

World Cancer Day 2025: Can Changes In Lifestyle Prevent Chances Of Cancer?

‘Picture To Saalon Se Baki Tha’, Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut On Netflix, Watch

‘Picture To Saalon Se Baki Tha’, Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut On...

World Cancer Day 2025: How Does Cancer Progress From Stage 0 To Stage 4?

World Cancer Day 2025: How Does Cancer Progress From Stage 0 To Stage 4?

Entertainment

‘Picture To Saalon Se Baki Tha’, Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut On Netflix, Watch

‘Picture To Saalon Se Baki Tha’, Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut On

Why Aradhya Bachchan Moves Delhi High Court ?

Why Aradhya Bachchan Moves Delhi High Court ?

Telugu Film Producer KP Choudhary Found Hanging In Goa: Police Investigate

Telugu Film Producer KP Choudhary Found Hanging In Goa: Police Investigate

Taylor Swift Stuns At Grammy Awards 2025 With A Hidden ‘T’ Detail, Sparks Internet Frenzy

Taylor Swift Stuns At Grammy Awards 2025 With A Hidden ‘T’ Detail, Sparks Internet Frenzy

Udit Narayan Kissing Scandal: Old clips Of ‘Kissing’ Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal Resurfaces

Udit Narayan Kissing Scandal: Old clips Of ‘Kissing’ Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal Resurfaces

Lifestyle

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox