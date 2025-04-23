Home
Body of Pahalgam Terror Victim Prashant Satapathy Being Brought Back Home to Bhubaneswar

The mortal remains of Prashant Satapathy , one of the innocent victims of the terror attack in Pahalgam, are being flown back to his hometown Bhubaneswar, as his devastated wife and son accompany him on the heartbreaking journey.

The mortal remains of Prashant Satapathy , one of the innocent victims of the terror attack in Pahalgam, are being flown back to his hometown Bhubaneswar, as his devastated wife and son accompany him on the heartbreaking journey.

The 22nd April attack in Jammu and Kashmir left the entire country shocked, claiming the lives of at least 26 civilians and injuring many others. Among the victims was Mr. Satapati, who had been visiting the Valley with his family.

Final Journey Through Delhi

The family’s return to Odisha is being made via a connecting flight route. Mr. Satapati’s mortal remains, along with his wife and child, are being flown from Srinagar to Bhubaneswar, with a stopover in New Delhi.

According to officials, the journey is taking place on the following flight schedule:

  • Flight No.: IX 1264 / IX 1114

  • Departure Time: 2:35 PM

  • Route: Srinagar → New Delhi → Bhubaneswar

The arrangements were made with the coordination of local authorities, airline officials, and the Home Department to ensure the family’s travel could proceed smoothly in the wake of this tragedy.

A Family Torn by Violence

The emotional weight of the moment is hard to describe. What was meant to be a peaceful visit to one of the most scenic places in India has ended in unimaginable loss. Mr. Satapati’s loved ones now return home under circumstances no one ever expects to face.

As the body reaches Bhubaneswar, friends, relatives, and members of the community are expected to gather to pay their last respects.

Nation Mourns, Families Seek Justice

Mr. Satapati’s death is part of what is being described as one of the worst terror attacks in Kashmir in recent years. The entire country has joined in mourning, while leaders across party lines have condemned the violence and called for justice.

Authorities have promised that those behind the attack will be found and punished. In the meantime, families like that of Prashant Satapati are left to deal with the devastating personal aftermath of a senseless act of violence.

