Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, March 28, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Boiler Blast Kills 3 People In Paper Factory In Ghaziabad

Boiler Blast Kills 3 People In Paper Factory In Ghaziabad

A major accident occurred in Dateri village of Bhojpur police station area, Ghaziabad, where a boiler exploded in a factory, resulting in the death of three people.

A major accident occurred in Dateri village of Bhojpur police station area, Ghaziabad, where a boiler exploded in a factory, resulting in the death of three people. The explosion created panic in the entire area, prompting a swift response from the police and emergency teams.

Rescue and relief operations were carried out at the site, but the exact number of injured individuals remains unclear. Authorities are investigating the cause of the blast, and further updates are awaited.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This is a developing story………..

 

Filed under

Boiler Blast ghaziabad

newsx

Elara Report Reveals Govt’s New Focus on Water, Sanitation, and Digital Infra in Capex
Stock Market Opens Flat:

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Dive Unexpectedly, Opening Session, Volatile Market Session Ahead
newsx

Boiler Blast Kills 3 People In Paper Factory In Ghaziabad
newsx

Mamata Didi Giving Shelter To Bangladeshis? Amit Shah Jibes At Mamata Banerjee On Illegal Infiltrators...
newsx

India Surpasses Sri Lanka To Become The 2nd Largest Tea Exporter Globally
newsx

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Disagrees With India Becoming The World’s Largest Economy
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Elara Report Reveals Govt’s New Focus on Water, Sanitation, and Digital Infra in Capex

Elara Report Reveals Govt’s New Focus on Water, Sanitation, and Digital Infra in Capex

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Dive Unexpectedly, Opening Session, Volatile Market Session Ahead

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Dive Unexpectedly, Opening Session, Volatile Market Session Ahead

Mamata Didi Giving Shelter To Bangladeshis? Amit Shah Jibes At Mamata Banerjee On Illegal Infiltrators With Aadhaar Cards

Mamata Didi Giving Shelter To Bangladeshis? Amit Shah Jibes At Mamata Banerjee On Illegal Infiltrators...

India Surpasses Sri Lanka To Become The 2nd Largest Tea Exporter Globally

India Surpasses Sri Lanka To Become The 2nd Largest Tea Exporter Globally

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Disagrees With India Becoming The World’s Largest Economy

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Disagrees With India Becoming The World’s Largest Economy

Entertainment

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money: Report

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money:

Vikram’s Loyal Fan Gets Injured In Violent Clash Over Veera Dheera Sooran Delay In Release, Director Issues Heartfelt Apology

Vikram’s Loyal Fan Gets Injured In Violent Clash Over Veera Dheera Sooran Delay In Release,

How To Watch L2: Empuraan Online? Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Movie Leaked In HD Hours After Theatrical Release

How To Watch L2: Empuraan Online? Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Movie Leaked In HD Hours After

Viral: King Charles Welcomed With Bollywood’s ‘Dhoom Machale’ In London, Internet Says ‘Hrithik Roshan In Disguise As Camilla’

Viral: King Charles Welcomed With Bollywood’s ‘Dhoom Machale’ In London, Internet Says ‘Hrithik Roshan In

I Would Have Been Farming, Says Salman Khan While Taking A Playful Dig At Kangana Ranaut’s Nepotism Debate

I Would Have Been Farming, Says Salman Khan While Taking A Playful Dig At Kangana

Lifestyle

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips