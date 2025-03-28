Boiler Blast Kills 3 People In Paper Factory In Ghaziabad

A major accident occurred in Dateri village of Bhojpur police station area, Ghaziabad, where a boiler exploded in a factory, resulting in the death of three people.

A major accident occurred in Dateri village of Bhojpur police station area, Ghaziabad, where a boiler exploded in a factory, resulting in the death of three people. The explosion created panic in the entire area, prompting a swift response from the police and emergency teams.

Rescue and relief operations were carried out at the site, but the exact number of injured individuals remains unclear. Authorities are investigating the cause of the blast, and further updates are awaited.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Three workers killed in a boiler blast in a factory in Ghaziabad ACP Gyan Prakash says, "Three workers died on the spot in a boiler blast incident in this factory today." pic.twitter.com/zExKMZengo
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 28, 2025

This is a developing story………..