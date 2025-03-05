Bomb Blast In Patna University, Police Investigation Underway

A blast inside Patna University triggered chaos on Wednesday, raising concerns about campus security just weeks before the student union elections.

A blast inside Patna University triggered chaos on Wednesday, raising concerns about campus security just weeks before the student union elections. The explosion occurred outside the Economics Department library near Darbhanga House, shattering windows and damaging property.

Police Suspect Student Group Rivalry

Authorities suspect that the incident could be linked to rivalries among student groups ahead of the elections, scheduled for March 29. A detailed police investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the blast.

Following the explosion, ASP Diksha, along with personnel from Pirbahor police station, rushed to the scene to restore order and tighten security measures in the area.

Property Damage and Eyewitness Accounts

The impact of the blast was significant, breaking the windowpanes of the university library and a Scorpio SUV parked nearby. The vehicle belonged to Professor Laxmi Narayan Singh from the Sanskrit Department.

“I was in the middle of a class when a loud explosion occurred. Upon reaching the spot, I saw my car’s windowpanes shattered, along with damage to the library,” said Professor Singh.

He speculated that the disturbance might have been caused by unruly students occupying hostel rooms illegally or could be connected to the upcoming elections.

Investigation and Security Measures

Police have recovered explosive remnants from the site, which have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for further examination. Given that Patna University falls within a high-security zone, officials are working to strengthen security measures.

With the students’ union elections drawing closer, authorities have rolled out preventive steps, including:

A ban on wall writing to prevent unauthorized campaigning.

Heightened police monitoring to curb any disturbances.

Increased campus security to ensure a fair electoral process.

Election Timeline and Administration’s Response

The nomination process for the elections is set to begin on March 10, with results being declared on March 30. University officials, led by the Vice Chancellor, are actively working to maintain order and prevent further unrest on campus.

