Tuesday, April 8, 2025
  Home»
  India»
  • Bomb Threat Forces Emergency Landing of Jaipur-Mumbai IndiGo Flight

Bomb Threat Forces Emergency Landing of Jaipur-Mumbai IndiGo Flight

A bomb threat onboard an IndiGo flight traveling from Jaipur to Mumbai triggered a full emergency landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Sunday evening. The flight, carrying over 200 passengers, landed safely and is now under security watch as authorities begin their investigation.

Emergency Declared After Threat Note Found

The alert was raised after a suspicious note was found inside one of the aircraft’s toilets. The message hinted at a bomb onboard, prompting the flight crew to immediately inform air traffic control and request emergency landing procedures.

A source quoted by PTI explained the situation, “Full emergency was declared for IndiGo flight 6E 5324 from Jaipur to Mumbai of April 7 due to a bomb threat.”

The plane landed without incident at 8:50 pm, just minutes after the alert was issued.

225 Passengers Onboard, No Injuries Reported

IndiGo’s flight 6E 5324 had 225 passengers on board at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported, and all passengers are safe.

Airport officials and security teams were ready on the ground as the aircraft touched down. Once it landed, the plane was immediately directed to an isolated parking bay, away from the main terminal area, to ensure the safety of other flights and passengers.

Disembarkation of passengers began soon after landing, following strict safety procedures.

Mumbai Airport Confirms Incident, Ensures Safety

In a statement issued shortly after the incident, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport authorities confirmed the discovery of the threat note and explained the steps taken in response, “A threat note was discovered in an aircraft en route from Jaipur (JAI) to Mumbai (BOM). As a precaution, full emergency was declared at Mumbai Airport at 2043 hrs. The flight landed safely at 2050 hrs. Airport operations remain unaffected.”

Officials emphasized that flight schedules and airport functions continued as normal, thanks to a quick and coordinated response from emergency teams.

Security Agencies and Airlines Working Together

Following the safe landing, the aircraft was thoroughly checked by security forces and bomb detection squads. The contents of the threat note are currently being analyzed, and an investigation is underway to identify who placed it inside the restroom.

In a separate update, CSMIA assured that all safety protocols were followed and that there was ongoing coordination between the airline and law enforcement agencies. The airport authority stated, “CSMIA confirmed its active liaison with the airline and security agencies, emphasising that passenger and staff safety remains their primary concern.”

While the situation is now under control, authorities are continuing to probe the source of the threat. Officials have not yet confirmed whether the note was a hoax or a credible warning, but all necessary measures are being taken to ensure passenger safety going forward.

