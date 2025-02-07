Bombay HC Grants Bail To 2 Men Held For `Plot’ To Kill Salman Khan

The Bombay High Court granted bail to Gaurav Bhatia alias Sandeep Bishnoi and Waspi Mehmud Khan, accused in the Bishnoi gang’s conspiracy to assassinate Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

The Bombay High Court on Friday granted bail to Gaurav Bhatia alias Sandeep Bishnoi and Waspi Mehmud Khan, accused in the Bishnoi gang’s conspiracy to assassinate Bollywood actor Salman Khan. The detailed bail order is awaited.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Recce Conducted at Salman Khan’s Properties

According to Navi Mumbai Police, the accused, along with other gang members, conducted surveillance at:

-Salman Khan’s farmhouse in Panvel

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

-His Bandra residence

-Locations where he was shooting films

A case was registered against 18 members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to kill Khan.

April 2024 Shooting Outside Salman Khan’s Home

In April 2024, two Bishnoi gang members opened fire outside Khan’s Bandra apartment. The FIR named key gang members, including:

-Lawrence Bishnoi (currently in jail in Ahmedabad)

-Anmol Bishnoi (Lawrence’s absconding brother)

-Sampat Nehra

-Goldie Brar

-Rohit Godhara

The police claimed that the attack was part of a larger plan to eliminate Khan.

International Links and Escape Plans

The investigation revealed that one of the accused was in contact with a Pakistan-based handler to procure AK-47 rifles for the attack. The police also found evidence suggesting that after executing the plan, the accused intended to regroup in Kanyakumari and escape to Sri Lanka.

High Court’s Decision

Justice N R Borkar heard the bail applications and granted bail to Bhatia and Khan, but the reasons for bail are yet to be disclosed. The prosecution had opposed their bail, citing their involvement in the plot and their connections to a transnational criminal network.

The case against the Bishnoi gang continues, with multiple accused still under investigation. Authorities are also probing links between international arms suppliers and organized crime syndicates.

With two accused out on bail, the case remains under close scrutiny, and further legal developments are expected.

Read More: Uttarakhand UCC Aims To Establish Equality And End Gender-Based Discrimination, Says Expert Panel Member