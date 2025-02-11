Home
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Bombay HC Permits Adani Group To Cut 209 Mangroves For Power Line Construction

The Bombay High Court has granted permission to the Adani Group to remove 209 mangroves to construct a high-voltage transmission line aimed at enhancing electricity supply in Mumbai and its suburbs, recognizing the project's public significance.

In its order dated February 6, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Bharati Dangre emphasized that the existing transmission corridor lacks sufficient capacity to meet the city’s growing power demands.

The court allowed the petition filed by Adani Electricity Mumbai Infra Limited, which sought approval to clear mangroves near Vasai Creek for the establishment of a High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) link between two transmission substations.

The project spans 80 kilometers, with 30 kilometers designated for overhead transmission lines and the remaining 50 kilometers involving underground cabling in mangrove areas.

The HVDC lines will traverse Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar districts, with only one kilometer passing through mangrove regions, according to the petitioner.

In its ruling, the bench underscored the necessity of balancing sustainable development with environmental conservation. “The HVDC project will enable additional power supply to Mumbai and its suburbs, addressing the city’s escalating energy needs,” the court stated.

Given the public importance of the project and its anticipated benefits for electricity consumers, the court deemed it appropriate to grant the requested permission. The decision aligns with a 2018 Bombay High Court order that imposes a “total freeze” on mangrove destruction across the state, requiring prior judicial approval for any clearance related to public projects.

The court also noted that under its transmission license, Adani is required to commission the project by March 2025 and has obtained all necessary statutory approvals for mangrove clearance.

This ruling marks a significant step in bolstering Mumbai’s energy infrastructure while reaffirming judicial oversight over environmental considerations in development projects.

