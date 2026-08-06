Ex-Tehelka Editor Tarun Tejpal Gets 10 Years In Jail in Colleague’s Sexual Assault Case

Former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal has been sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment following his conviction by the Bombay High Court in the 2013 sexual assault case. The Goa bench of the Bombay High Court overturned the trial court’s 2021 acquittal, finding Tejpal guilty of rape and other related charges. While the court ordered his imprisonment, it granted Tejpal two weeks to surrender. In his defense, Tejpal has maintained his innocence, claiming he is a “victim of politics,” and has announced his intention to challenge the High Court’s verdict in the Supreme Court of India.

Why the High Court Found Tejpal Guilty

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, representing the Government of Goa, argued that the sessions court had committed a grave error by assessing the survivor’s conduct based on preconceived patriarchal notions. Arguing for the maximum possible sentence, Mehta highlighted the significant age gap, noting that Tejpal was old enough to be the survivor’s father.

Mehta emphasized that Tejpal’s initial apology to the survivor served as a tacit admission of guilt. He further contended that there was no professional justification for a man of Tejpal’s stature to send inappropriate, late-night text messages to a junior colleague. “With this decision, the court must send a clear message to society that when a woman says ‘no,’ it means ‘no,'” Mehta stated.

In response, Senior Advocate Abad Ponda, representing Tejpal, argued that the text messages had been taken out of context and insisted that they did not constitute evidence of rape. The defense maintained that the interaction was consensual and the charges were politically motivated.

High Court Reverses 2021 Acquittal

The Government of Goa had filed an appeal against the trial court’s May 2021 judgment, which had acquitted Tejpal of all charges. The High Court reviewed the case extensively, ultimately concluding that the trial court had failed to analyze the evidence objectively.

In its ruling, the High Court noted that the sessions court had unfairly scrutinized the survivor’s behavior through the lens of harmful stereotypes—specifically, expecting a rape victim to react in a “prescribed” way immediately following an assault. By correcting these judicial oversights, the High Court’s judgment has been hailed by legal experts as a significant step toward ensuring that survivor testimony is treated with sensitivity and legal rigor.

Also Read: Why Did Bombay High Court Overturn Tarun Tejpal’s Acquittal? What The Case is All About?