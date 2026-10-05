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Home > India News > Bombay High Court Refuses to Pass Interim Order Restraining ECI From Deleting Voters’ Name From Maharashtra SIR

Bombay High Court Refuses to Pass Interim Order Restraining ECI From Deleting Voters’ Name From Maharashtra SIR

Senior Advocate Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, appearing for the ECI, told the court that several High Courts had declined to entertain petitions challenging the SIR process, while some had asked litigants to approach the Supreme Court for clarification.

The Bombay High Court observed that with the Supreme Court already seized of the matter, there was no purpose in pursuing parallel litigation.
The Bombay High Court observed that with the Supreme Court already seized of the matter, there was no purpose in pursuing parallel litigation.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Mon 2026-10-05 17:26 IST

The Bombay High Court on Monday refused to pass an interim order restraining the Election Commission of India (ECI) from deleting voters’ names from electoral rolls in Maharashtra as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna said it would follow “judicial propriety”, noting that the Supreme Court had already passed an order in November 2025 restraining High Courts from hearing petitions challenging the validity of the SIR process or related aspects.

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Senior Advocate Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, appearing for the ECI, told the court that several High Courts had declined to entertain petitions challenging the SIR process, while some had asked litigants to approach the Supreme Court for clarification.

The Bombay High Court observed that with the Supreme Court already seized of the matter, there was no purpose in pursuing parallel litigation.

The petitioner then requested the court to direct that no voter’s name be deleted from Maharashtra’s electoral rolls until the Supreme Court hears the matter. However, the Chief Justice declined to pass such an order, saying, “We are not going to pass any such order. We will follow judicial propriety.”

The court was informed that the matter is scheduled to come up before the Supreme Court on October 8. The Bombay High Court has now adjourned the matter for three weeks.

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Bombay High Court Refuses to Pass Interim Order Restraining ECI From Deleting Voters’ Name From Maharashtra SIR

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Bombay High Court Refuses to Pass Interim Order Restraining ECI From Deleting Voters’ Name From Maharashtra SIR
Bombay High Court Refuses to Pass Interim Order Restraining ECI From Deleting Voters’ Name From Maharashtra SIR
Bombay High Court Refuses to Pass Interim Order Restraining ECI From Deleting Voters’ Name From Maharashtra SIR
Bombay High Court Refuses to Pass Interim Order Restraining ECI From Deleting Voters’ Name From Maharashtra SIR
Bombay High Court Refuses to Pass Interim Order Restraining ECI From Deleting Voters’ Name From Maharashtra SIR

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