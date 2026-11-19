The Bombay High Court on Thursday stayed the demolition of the Musafirkhana building in Mumbai’s Bhendi Bazaar area by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), granting interim relief to the petitioners challenging the action.

During the hearing, the petitioners argued that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had suddenly issued a demolition notice without giving them adequate time to present their case. Opposing the plea, the BMC maintained that the action was not sudden and pointed out that the first notice regarding the building was issued in 2018.

According to reports, the building called Haji Ismail Habib Musafirkhana, once used to house fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his family. The building is located on Pakmodia Street. Media reports said that the underworld don spent his early life on the second floor of Musafirkhana.

The court also raised questions about whether the property belonged to the Waqf Board. The ownership of the building and its status as a Waqf property have emerged as key issues in the dispute. The matter regarding the building’s Waqf status is currently pending before the Waqf Tribunal.

The petitioners also told the court that the matter was previously heard by a Division Bench of the Bombay High Court during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The BMC has classified the building under the C-1 category, which denotes structures considered extremely dilapidated and dangerous, requiring urgent evacuation or demolition.

The BMC’s action has also been linked to structural safety concerns, as well as requirements arising from the Bhendi Bazaar redevelopment project and the proposed road widening.

As of now, the High Court has put the demolition exercise on hold, providing interim relief to the petitioners.