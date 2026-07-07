‘Bought iPhone for Girlfriend from stolen Ram Temple donation Money’: Accused Avinash Shukla to Police

The Ram Temple Donation Theft Case is bringing new details every day, and the latest investigation revealed how the money was reportedly spent by one of the accused. According to the sources, a significant portion of the stolen cash was allegedly used to fund expensive gifts, family celebrations and personal expenses.

Avinash Shukla is one of the accused in the Ram Temple Donation Theft case, and he was also among the staff members responsible for counting donations. During police interrogation, he revealed the details that investigators believe could help establish the money trail.

Ram Temple Donation Theft: Luxury Purchases and Family Expenses

Sources claim Shukla admitted to spending nearly Rs 19 lakh on himself, family members and close associates. Among the biggest expenses was a lavish wedding for his brother, where around Rs 6 lakh was reportedly spent. He is also alleged to have given another brother between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 6 lakh.

According to reports, Shukla has admitted that he spent around 19 lakh on himself, family members and close associates. Among his biggest expenses were his brother’s lavish wedding, where he reportedly spent around Rs 6 lakh. He also allegedly gave between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 6 lakh to another brother.

Ram Temple Case: Shukla Bought iPhone for Girlfriend

During the investigation, Shukla also revealed that he bought an expensive iPhone for his girlfriend and has transferred around Rs 2.5 lakh to her account. The police document had also indicated that Shukla has allegedly taken home around Rs 20 lakh, making him the accused who reportedly received the largest share of the stolen money.

Ram Temple Money Theft: Police Continue Tracking the Money Trail

Authorities believe the total amount stolen from the temple’s donation boxes could run into several crores. Investigators are now examining financial transactions, bank accounts and assets linked to the accused to determine where the money was distributed and how it was used. According to the officials, building a clear financial trail will be an important part of the prosecution’s case.

Cash, Foreign Currency and Jewellery Recovered

Police have so far recovered Rs 20.39 lakh in cash, 1,121 US dollars, along with gold jewellery, silver ornaments and other valuables from Avinash Shukla. During a raid on June 28 at his yoga centre in Ayodhya, officers also recovered a donation box labelled “Ramrajya Kosh” along with a Paytm QR code. The premises reportedly contained several books and documents related to the Ram Mandir.

Investigators are also examining claims that another accused, Anukalp Mishra, allegedly avoided answering questions about the source of the money when approached by Shukla’s brother.

Ram Temple Donation: Questions Over Newly Built House

Avinash Shukla belongs to Babupur Nariyawa village in the Maheshganj police station area. His father is a farmer, while his elder brother works as a teacher in Ayodhya.