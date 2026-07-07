LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Bhatti Mines EPFO crime news Avalahalli Police Bee hotels Microsoft AI investment FIFA World Cup 2026 bangladesh Heavy Rain Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Bhatti Mines EPFO crime news Avalahalli Police Bee hotels Microsoft AI investment FIFA World Cup 2026 bangladesh Heavy Rain Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Bhatti Mines EPFO crime news Avalahalli Police Bee hotels Microsoft AI investment FIFA World Cup 2026 bangladesh Heavy Rain Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Bhatti Mines EPFO crime news Avalahalli Police Bee hotels Microsoft AI investment FIFA World Cup 2026 bangladesh Heavy Rain
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Bhatti Mines EPFO crime news Avalahalli Police Bee hotels Microsoft AI investment FIFA World Cup 2026 bangladesh Heavy Rain Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Bhatti Mines EPFO crime news Avalahalli Police Bee hotels Microsoft AI investment FIFA World Cup 2026 bangladesh Heavy Rain Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Bhatti Mines EPFO crime news Avalahalli Police Bee hotels Microsoft AI investment FIFA World Cup 2026 bangladesh Heavy Rain Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Bhatti Mines EPFO crime news Avalahalli Police Bee hotels Microsoft AI investment FIFA World Cup 2026 bangladesh Heavy Rain
LIVE TV
Home > India News > ‘Bought iPhone for Girlfriend from stolen Ram Temple donation Money’: Accused Avinash Shukla to Police

‘Bought iPhone for Girlfriend from stolen Ram Temple donation Money’: Accused Avinash Shukla to Police

Fresh revelations in the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft case reveal an accused allegedly spent stolen funds on luxury gifts, a wedding and family expenses.

Fresh details in the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft case suggest stolen funds were allegedly used for lavish family expenses, luxury gifts and a grand wedding.
Fresh details in the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft case suggest stolen funds were allegedly used for lavish family expenses, luxury gifts and a grand wedding.

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-07-07 14:00 IST

The Ram Temple Donation Theft Case is bringing new details every day, and the latest investigation revealed how the money was reportedly spent by one of the accused. According to the sources, a significant portion of the stolen cash was allegedly used to fund expensive gifts, family celebrations and personal expenses.
 
Avinash Shukla is one of the accused in the Ram Temple Donation Theft case, and he was also among the staff members responsible for counting donations. During police interrogation, he revealed the details that investigators believe could help establish the money trail.
 

Ram Temple Donation Theft: Luxury Purchases and Family Expenses

Sources claim Shukla admitted to spending nearly Rs 19 lakh on himself, family members and close associates. Among the biggest expenses was a lavish wedding for his brother, where around Rs 6 lakh was reportedly spent. He is also alleged to have given another brother between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 6 lakh.
 
According to reports, Shukla has admitted that he spent around 19 lakh on himself, family members and close associates. Among his biggest expenses were his brother’s lavish wedding, where he reportedly spent around Rs 6 lakh. He also allegedly gave between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 6 lakh to another brother.
 

Ram Temple Case: Shukla Bought iPhone for Girlfriend

During the investigation, Shukla also revealed that he bought an expensive iPhone for his girlfriend and has transferred around Rs 2.5 lakh to her account. The police document had also indicated that Shukla has allegedly taken home around Rs 20 lakh, making him the accused who reportedly received the largest share of the stolen money.
 

Ram Temple Money Theft: Police Continue Tracking the Money Trail

Authorities believe the total amount stolen from the temple’s donation boxes could run into several crores. Investigators are now examining financial transactions, bank accounts and assets linked to the accused to determine where the money was distributed and how it was used. According to the officials, building a clear financial trail will be an important part of the prosecution’s case.
 

Cash, Foreign Currency and Jewellery Recovered

Police have so far recovered Rs 20.39 lakh in cash, 1,121 US dollars, along with gold jewellery, silver ornaments and other valuables from Avinash Shukla. During a raid on June 28 at his yoga centre in Ayodhya, officers also recovered a donation box labelled “Ramrajya Kosh” along with a Paytm QR code. The premises reportedly contained several books and documents related to the Ram Mandir.
 
Investigators are also examining claims that another accused, Anukalp Mishra, allegedly avoided answering questions about the source of the money when approached by Shukla’s brother.
 

Ram Temple Donation: Questions Over Newly Built House

Avinash Shukla belongs to Babupur Nariyawa village in the Maheshganj police station area. His father is a farmer, while his elder brother works as a teacher in Ayodhya. 
 
According to villagers, the family’s parents continue to live in their ancestral kutcha house. However, Avinash and his brother are said to have recently constructed a new pucca house, where they stayed during visits to the village. Investigators are expected to examine whether the property has any connection to the alleged misuse of temple donation funds as the probe continues.
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Bought iPhone for Girlfriend from stolen Ram Temple donation Money’: Accused Avinash Shukla to Police
Tags: ayodhyaram-temple

RELATED News

Gujarat Upholds Death Penalty For 38 Accused: What Happened On The Day Of 2008 Ahmedabad Serial Blasts

Delhi Hit-and-Run: Mercedes Driver Hits Scooty, Rider Dies Near Jahangirpuri; Accused Arrested

What is Bintang Republik Indonesia Adipurna? Indonesia’s Highest State Award Conferred on PM Modi

MP Waqf Board Row Explained: Why Has the Appointment of Hindu Members Triggered Controversy?

Guruji Birthday Celebration: Delhi Traffic Advisory Issued for Chhattarpur, Bhatti Mines; Check Routes to Avoid

LATEST NEWS

‘Bought iPhone for Girlfriend from stolen Ram Temple donation Money’: Accused Avinash Shukla to Police

Will Indian Travellers Soon Be Able To Use UPI In Indonesia? Here’s What PM Modi Announced

Liquor Ban Ineffective in Bihar? Jehanabad Sadar Hospital Doctor, Staff Caught Drinking Alcohol On Camera | Video

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 11:Akshay Kumar’s Comedy Continues Strong Run, Crosses Rs 170 Crore Worldwide

Will Govt Delay E25 Petrol Rollout? Here’s Why Centre Is Reassessing Its Push for Ethanol Blending

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 4: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari’s Spy Thriller Stays Steady, Nears ₹40 Crore India Net

How Preschool in Kolkata Supports a Child’s Early Learning Journey

Trent Shares Crash 11%: Is This Sharp Fall A Buying Opportunity Or A Warning Sign For Investors?

Lock Upp 2: Sunita Ahuja Shuts Down Shilpa Shinde After She Questions Her Marriage With Govinda, Says ‘Mera Pati 50 Se Affair Kare…’

Guruji Birthday Celebration: Delhi Traffic Advisory Issued for Chhattarpur, Bhatti Mines; Check Routes to Avoid

‘Bought iPhone for Girlfriend from stolen Ram Temple donation Money’: Accused Avinash Shukla to Police

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Bought iPhone for Girlfriend from stolen Ram Temple donation Money’: Accused Avinash Shukla to Police

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Bought iPhone for Girlfriend from stolen Ram Temple donation Money’: Accused Avinash Shukla to Police
‘Bought iPhone for Girlfriend from stolen Ram Temple donation Money’: Accused Avinash Shukla to Police
‘Bought iPhone for Girlfriend from stolen Ram Temple donation Money’: Accused Avinash Shukla to Police
‘Bought iPhone for Girlfriend from stolen Ram Temple donation Money’: Accused Avinash Shukla to Police

QUICK LINKS