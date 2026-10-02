Bouncer’s Body Found In Drain, Sent Wife Photo From Auto Then Vanished: Mysterious Death Sparks Murder Suspicion

A bouncer who went missing from Delhi’s Chilla village on September 24 has been found dead in a drain in the Patparganj Industrial Police Station area. The deceased has been identified as Ajay Dedha.

Knife marks were found on Ajay’s body. This has raised suspicion that he may have been murdered. Police have sent the body to the mortuary at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for a postmortem. The exact cause of death will be known after the postmortem report.

Ajay Was Returning Home After Work

Ajay lived in Dedha Chilla village with his wife and two children. He worked as a bouncer for a builder in Noida. According to his family, Ajay had finished his duty on the night of September 24 and was returning home in an auto. During the journey, he sent a photo of himself and the auto to his wife. Soon after, his wife tried calling him, but could not connect as his mobile phone was switched off.

The family then began searching for him. When they could not find him, a missing person report was filed at the Patparganj police station.

Body Found Days After He Went Missing

The case took a grim turn on October 1 when police informed Ajay’s family that his body had been recovered from a drain. The discovery left the family devastated. His relatives have raised suspicion over the auto driver who was carrying Ajay home. They suspect that he could have played a role in his death. However, the allegation has not been established by police.

CCTV Footage Under Police Scanner

Police are now examining CCTV footage from cameras installed in the surrounding area. Investigators are also questioning the auto driver and other people connected to the case.

The postmortem report is expected to provide crucial information about how Ajay died. Police are also looking into the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and how his body reached the drain. The investigation is currently underway.