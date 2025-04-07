Boycott Bookmyshow: Why Are Netizens Boycotting ‘Bookmyshow’?

A storm has erupted on social media following the removal of stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra’s content from the BookMyShow platform.

A storm has erupted on social media following the removal of stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra’s content from the BookMyShow platform. The move has triggered widespread outrage, with thousands of users criticizing the decision and accusing the platform of bowing to political pressure.

The hashtag #BoycottBookMyShow began trending on April 5, as users expressed solidarity with Kamra and condemned what they view as a dangerous precedent for creative censorship. Many shared screenshots of uninstalling the app, urging others to stand against what they called a violation of artistic freedom.

Wave of Online Support for Kamra

Across social media, a wave of support flooded in for Kamra, with users emphasizing the importance of upholding free speech in a democratic society. “This is not just about comedy—this is about freedom of expression,” wrote one user. Others appealed to citizens who “value the Constitution” to boycott the platform until it reconsiders its decision.

Content Takedown Follows Political Pressure

The controversy escalated after BookMyShow quietly took down all listings and information related to Kamra’s upcoming performances. The removal came shortly after Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) leader Rahool N Kanal wrote to the platform demanding the delisting of Kamra’s shows.

In response, Kamra took to X (formerly Twitter), writing:

“Hello @bookmyshow, can you please confirm if I have your platform to list my shows? If not, it’s fine. I understand…”

Backlash Stems from Viral Video Controversy

The backlash traces back to a viral video from March 23, in which Kamra allegedly made remarks targeting Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The video sparked immediate political backlash, culminating in the vandalism of a Mumbai venue where Kamra performed. The act was allegedly carried out by Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) members, leading to the temporary closure of the venue.

Following the incident, multiple FIRs were filed against the comedian. Authorities are currently recording statements from production crew members involved in the show’s filming.

I have decided to boycott @bookmyshow for removing all shows of @kunalkamra88 from their platform. I urge all democratic citizens of India who value our Constitution to join me in the #BoycottBookMyShow movement.#IndiaStandsWithKunalKamra#IStandWithKunalKamra #KunalKamra” pic.twitter.com/QMtleaJgih — APOORV MISHRA (@aapkaapoorv) April 5, 2025

I have decided to boycott @bookmyshow for removing all shows of @kunalkamra88 from their platform ..!

I urge all democratic citizens of India who value our Constitution to join me in the #BoycottBookMyShow movement ..! #IndiaStandsWithKunalKamra #IStandWithKunalKamra pic.twitter.com/3UQmXBlf7w — Ankush tayde  (@tayadespeaks) April 6, 2025

deleted @bookmyshow app and requesting other comedians too, they should backup @kunalkamra88 and#boycottbookmyshow — Sandeep Bisht (@iSandeepBisht) April 6, 2025

BookMyShow Yet to Respond

As of now, BookMyShow has remained silent, with no official statement issued regarding the removal of Kamra’s content or the rising boycott calls.

Hello @bookmyshow can you please confirm if I have your platform to list my shows if not it’s fine. I understand… https://t.co/JqjJtuWFE3 — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) April 5, 2025

The incident has reignited debates around freedom of speech, political influence over digital platforms, and the boundaries of satire in India’s evolving entertainment space.

