Saturday, February 15, 2025
‘Boyfriend For Rs 389?’ Bengaluru’s ‘Rent A Boyfriend’ Ads Go Viral, Spark Cultural Debate

‘Rent A Boyfriend’ posters in Bengaluru offering companionship for Rs 389 spark debate. While some call it modern, others see it as a cultural disruption.

‘Boyfriend For Rs 389?’ Bengaluru’s ‘Rent A Boyfriend’ Ads Go Viral, Spark Cultural Debate


Residents of Bengaluru were left baffled after posters promoting a ‘Rent A Boyfriend’ service surfaced across various parts of the city. The advertisements, which offer a boyfriend for a day at Rs 389, have sparked mixed reactions, with some calling it a harmless modern trend while others see it as an attack on cultural values.

One such poster was spotted in Jayanagar, featuring a QR code and the tagline, “This Valentine’s Day, Rent A Boyfriend, Scan Me.” Similar advertisements have also appeared in Banashankari and BDA complexes, drawing significant public attention.

While the concept of renting partners is relatively new to India, it has been popular for years in countries like Japan, China, and Thailand. Such services typically cater to those seeking companionship for social events or to overcome loneliness. However, the idea has not been without criticism.

Following the emergence of these posters, many Bengaluru residents took to social media, tagging Bengaluru Police and demanding strict action against those behind the advertisements. Critics argue that such services promote a commercialized view of relationships, while others defend it as a modern solution for those in need of companionship.

This is not the first time India has witnessed such services. In 2018, a platform called ‘Rent A Boyfriend’ launched in Mumbai, offering paid companionship and even advertising jobs for men based on their physical appearance. By 2022, similar services had reached Bengaluru and other metro cities.

As India’s societal norms evolve, the concept of rented companionship continues to spark debate. While some see it as a reflection of changing relationship dynamics, others believe it challenges traditional cultural values. Whether this is a temporary marketing gimmick or a growing trend remains to be seen.

