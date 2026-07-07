BrahMos, Akash To Astra: Check Which Countries Import Indian Missiles And What Makes Them So Powerful

India’s Indian missile exports are entering a new phase as the country moves beyond selling defence equipment like patrol vessels, radars and artillery systems to exporting advanced missile technology. The latest milestone came on Monday when India and Indonesia signed agreements for the export of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile and the Astra beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jakarta. The agreement, announced as part of a broader strategic partnership, makes Indonesia one of the latest countries to induct Indian missile systems into its armed forces and highlights New Delhi’s growing role as a defence supplier in the Indo-Pacific.

The deal adds Indonesia to an expanding list of countries buying Indian-made missile systems, reflecting India’s long-term effort to transform itself from one of the world’s biggest arms importers into a major defence exporter.

Indian missile exports gather pace with BrahMos leading the way

The BrahMos has become the face of Indian missile exports. Jointly developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyenia, it is among the world’s fastest operational supersonic cruise missiles, capable of flying at speeds close to Mach 3. The missile can be launched from land, sea, submarines and aircraft, and is designed to hit both land and naval targets with high precision.

As per reports, the Philippines became the first foreign buyer in January 2022 by placing a $375 million contract for shore-based anti-ship missile launchers, mobile autonomous launchers, radars, control vehicles, among others. In April 2024, India delivered the first consignment of BrahMos missiles which were the first exports of BrahMos missiles from India. The Philippine Marine Corps has acquired these missiles as part of the effort to defend its coast in the South China Sea.

Indian missile exports expand across Southeast Asia

Vietnam too has made it to the list of countries deploying BrahMos after signing a deal for about $620 million. The acquisition will undoubtedly enhance Vietnam’s coastal deterrent abilities as well as India’s strategic reach in the Indo-Pacific region.

Reports say that Indonesia is now the latest country to procure the BrahMos under a broader defence package announced during Modi’s visit. Discussions covered phased deliveries, infrastructure, maintenance and training. The missile is expected to improve Indonesia’s maritime defence across its vast island chain and key sea lanes. Beyond Southeast Asia, countries including the United Arab Emirates are in discussions with New Delhi, while several other nations have reportedly shown interest in acquiring the missile.

Indian missile exports grow with Akash and Astra reaching overseas buyers

While BrahMos has attracted global attention, the Akash surface-to-air missile system has become India’s first major indigenous air-defence missile to secure an export customer. Developed by DRDO and manufactured by Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), the Akash can intercept fighter aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles and drones at medium range. Its newer Akash-1S version uses an indigenous seeker for better terminal guidance.

According to reports, Armenia became the first country to buy the system through a deal worth about $230 million. Deliveries began in late 2024, with more batteries supplied in 2025 as Armenia sought to diversify defence purchases beyond its traditional suppliers. The Akash has also drawn interest from countries including the Philippines and Egypt, although no further export contracts have been announced.

The Astra missile has marked another milestone in Indian missile exports. Developed by DRDO, the beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile can engage enemy aircraft at ranges exceeding 100 kilometres, depending on the launch profile. Until now, it had only been used by the Indian Air Force. Indonesia’s decision to procure Astra makes it the missile’s first overseas customer. Indian officials said the missiles will be integrated onto Indonesia’s Russian-origin Sukhoi fighter aircraft, expanding defence cooperation beyond naval platforms.

Indian missile exports become central to India’s defence ambitions

The rise of Indian missile exports is part of a broader transformation in India’s defence manufacturing sector. Over the past decade, the country has steadily expanded exports of artillery systems, radars, armoured vehicles, naval platforms, electronic warfare systems and ammunition alongside missile technology.

The government has identified defence exports as a strategic priority under the “Make in India” and “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” initiatives to reduce dependence on imports and establish India as a global defence manufacturing hub. With the Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia inducting BrahMos, Armenia operating the Akash system and Astra making its international debut, Indian missile exports are rapidly becoming a key pillar of both India’s defence diplomacy and its expanding export industry.

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