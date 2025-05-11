BrahMos in Operation Sindoor: Yogi Adityanath Confirms Deployment, Questions Pakistan About Its Might

Home
Its initial stage is powered by a solid-fuel booster, which launches it at high speeds before detaching to allow the missile to cruise.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has confirmed that the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was deployed during Operation Sindoor, showcasing India’s advanced military capabilities.

Speaking at the launch of the BrahMos missile production unit in Lucknow, part of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor, Adityanath emphasized the missile’s performance in recent operations.

A Warning Wrapped in Irony: Yogi Targets Pakistan

Referring to the missile’s impact during Operation Sindoor, Adityanath remarked, “If anyone missed it, they could ask Pakistan about its impact.”

He didn’t mince words when discussing the issue of terrorism either. Comparing it to a dog’s tail that never straightens, he said terrorism must be answered in its own language.

The Chief Minister announced that the state government has allocated 200 acres of land for the BrahMos project. He noted that production will soon commence, reinforcing Uttar Pradesh’s role in India’s defense manufacturing sector.

Ceasefire Offers a Pause, Not Peace

Tensions between India and Pakistan eased slightly with both sides agreeing to an immediate ceasefire on land, air, and sea on Saturday.

However, Indian authorities remain cautious. They’ve maintained a high alert along the Jammu border region despite the ceasefire, underlining the fragility of the peace.

The BrahMos missile gained significant attention during the standoff. Pakistan claimed to have taken one down—an allegation India swiftly denied.

BrahMos: The Backbone of Supersonic Strike Power

The BrahMos is a formidable two-stage supersonic missile.

Its initial stage is powered by a solid-fuel booster, which launches it at high speeds before detaching to allow the missile to cruise.

First successfully test-fired from a Su-30MKI fighter jet on November 22, 2017, the missile has since become a key asset in India’s military.

With a strike range of approximately 290 kilometers, the BrahMos is the fastest supersonic cruise missile in the world.

Its versatility allows it to be launched from land, sea, or air platforms.

Jointly developed by India and Russia under BrahMos Aerospace, the missile reaches speeds of Mach 2.8—nearly three times the speed of sound.

ALSO READ: What is BrahMos Missile? Understanding India’s Powerful Supersonic Missile System

 

