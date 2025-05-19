‘BrahMos Missiles Gave a Strong Reply’: Amit Shah Hails Operation Sindoor After Pahalgam Attack

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that India’s homegrown BrahMos missiles destroyed Pakistan’s Chinese-made air defense systems during a powerful military response dubbed Operation Sindoor, launched after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 that left 26 people dead.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken with the Director Generals of India’s border guarding forces to assess the current situation along the borders

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that India’s homegrown BrahMos missiles destroyed Pakistan’s Chinese-made air defence systems during a powerful military response dubbed Operation Sindoor, launched after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 that left 26 people dead.

Speaking at an event in Ahmedabad during a two-day visit to Gujarat, Shah praised the military’s swift and strategic strikes across the western border and outlined the key successes of the operation. “Pakistan’s air defence systems, borrowed from China, were destroyed by our BrahMos missiles that are made in India. Our BrahMos have given a strong reply to Pakistan,” Shah declared.

“A Tribute to the Victims of Pahalgam”

During his speech, the Home Minister paid homage to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and highlighted India’s immediate and forceful military response.

He recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise to the nation following the attack: “After the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed in Bihar to reduce the terrorists to ashes. Within days, through PM Modi’s unwavering political will, our military’s valour and precise intelligence, we destroyed nine terrorist base camps,” Shah said, referring to the May 7 air and missile strikes inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

India Struck Deep into Pakistani Territory

Shah pointed out that Operation Sindoor went beyond the scale of past military actions like the 2016 surgical strikes and the 2019 Balakot airstrikes. “Unlike earlier operations which were limited to PoK, this time Indian forces went 100 km deep into Pakistan,” he said.

According to Shah, the operation led to the elimination of at least 100 terrorists and exposed Pakistan’s long-denied ties with terror groups.

“Pakistan claimed there were no terrorists on their soil, refuting India’s concerns as false. But, when the missiles of Operation Sindoor struck and terrorists were eliminated, Pakistan’s lies were laid bare before the world,” he stated.

BrahMos Missiles Hit Multiple Airbases

Shah praised the Indian Air Force for its precise and successful strikes on several key Pakistani airbases using BrahMos cruise missiles, which are developed in India. The damaged airbases reportedly include Sialkot, Sukkur, Nur Jahan, Malir Cantt in Karachi, and Bholari.

“Our BrahMos have given a strong reply to Pakistan,” he repeated, stressing the importance of indigenous defence capability.

“Pakistan’s Alliance with Terror Laid Bare”

Referring to reports that senior Pakistani military officers attended the funeral prayers of the slain terrorists, Shah called it proof of the “partnership” between Pakistan’s armed forces and terrorist organisations.

He said this public connection between the Pakistan military and terror groups has not gone unnoticed by the international community and has sparked global attention.

Shah Joins Tiranga Yatra in Gujarat

Earlier in the day, Shah also took part in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Tiranga Yatra rally in Ahmedabad’s Sanand area. Walking with the national flag in hand, he moved from Nal Sarovar Chowkdi to Maharana Pratap Chowk on Eklingji Road, where he paid floral tributes at the statue of the 16th-century warrior king.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi and other local BJP leaders also joined the rally, which celebrated the success of Operation Sindoor.

Indus Waters Treaty and a Clear Warning to Pakistan

Amit Shah echoed Prime Minister Modi’s strong words after the Pahalgam attack, highlighting India’s shifting stance towards Pakistan.

He quoted Modi’s statement: “The waters of the Sindhu river and the blood of terrorists cannot flow together.” Shah said that India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, which allowed Pakistan access to water from Indian rivers, as a direct consequence of the attack.

He also reiterated Modi’s position that no trade talks or diplomatic discussions can happen with Pakistan unless it dismantles its terror infrastructure. “Trade and terrorism cannot go hand in hand. Any talks with Pakistan now will only be about the return of PoK,” Shah emphasized.

Operation Sindoor: A Symbol of Justice and Strength

Shah revealed that the name “Operation Sindoor” was chosen personally by Prime Minister Modi as a tribute to the women who lost their husbands in the Pahalgam attack.

“Those who dared to wipe the sindoor (vermilion) from our women have been wiped out,” Shah said, referring to the sindoor that symbolizes a woman’s marital status in Indian culture.

He expressed pride that Gujarat, Modi’s home state, had a symbolic role in shaping India’s strong and determined response. “Under Modi’s leadership, India has progressed toward becoming a global leader in all sectors by 2047… Operation Sindoor will be remembered as a golden chapter in India’s history of safeguarding its borders,” he said.