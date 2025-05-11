Home
Sunday, May 11, 2025
BrahMos Turns The Tide? How BrahMos Missile Strikes Forced Pakistan To Negotiating Table

Military experts believe the destruction of runways and strategic assets, including at Chaklala, limited Pakistan’s access to its nuclear assets and exposed vulnerabilities in its defence infrastructure.

BrahMos Turns The Tide? How BrahMos Missile Strikes Forced Pakistan To Negotiating Table

India’s deployment of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles forced Pakistan to agree to a full and immediate ceasefire, according to highly placed sources.


India’s deployment of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles forced Pakistan to agree to a full and immediate ceasefire, according to highly placed sources. The strikes came after Pakistan attempted to target New Delhi with its Fatah-11 ballistic missiles, which were intercepted by India’s S-400 Air Defence System near Sirsa in Haryana.

India responded with precision strikes using BrahMos missiles, targeting critical air bases and radar installations deep inside Pakistani territory. One of the primary targets was the Noor Khan air base at Chaklala in Rawalpindi, just 10 km from Islamabad marking the first-ever combat use of BrahMos by India.

“The BrahMos missiles were mounted on Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets, allowing deep penetration into Pakistani airspace to strike military assets with surgical accuracy,” sources said.

Among the major targets hit were air bases in Chaklala, Rafiqui (Shorkot), Murid (Chakwal), Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Chunian (Kasur) and radar installations in Pasrur and Sialkot. Additional damage was inflicted on airfields in Skardu, Bholari, Jacobabad, and Sargodha, effectively degrading Pakistan’s aerial and radar capabilities.

Military experts believe the destruction of runways and strategic assets, including at Chaklala, limited Pakistan’s access to its nuclear assets and exposed vulnerabilities in its defence infrastructure.

“This was a tactical move to undermine Pakistan’s nuclear posturing,” a defence official noted. “The shock and awe of BrahMos with its unmatched precision and 2.8 Mach speed neutralised Pakistan’s escalation plans and rattled its top brass, including Army chief Asim Munir.”

The escalation, which threatened to spiral into full-scale conflict, was halted following US President Donald Trump’s intervention. In a Truth Social post, Trump said both nations had agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire.”

Later, India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both nations had agreed to halt all military actions across land, air, and sea from 5 PM on Saturday. However, Pakistan reportedly violated the ceasefire hours later.

Why BrahMos Made the Difference

BrahMos, jointly developed by India’s DRDO and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya, is a supersonic cruise missile capable of carrying high-explosive conventional warheads. Unlike ballistic missiles like Pakistan’s Fatah-11, which follow a predictable parabolic path, BrahMos can be pre-programmed for complex trajectories, making it hard to intercept.

It can be launched from land, sea, submarines, or fighter aircraft, travels at a speed of 900 m/s (2.8 Mach), and has a range of 300 to 800 kilometers. The recent strikes demonstrated its operational readiness and strategic utility in deterring enemy aggression.

A new BrahMos manufacturing facility was also inaugurated in Lucknow on Sunday, signaling India’s continued focus on indigenous defence production and readiness.

ALSO READ: Bholari To Sargodha: Experts Share Visual Proof Of India’s Precision Strikes On Pakistan Air Bases

