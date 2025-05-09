Braveheart Murli Naik from Ghatkopar East Martyred in Uri; Maharashtra Pays Tribute

Murli Naik, a brave soldier from Kamarajnagar, Ghatkopar East, has attained martyrdom in Uri while serving the nation. His supreme sacrifice has been met with heartfelt tributes and immense respect from across the community.

Though his roots lie in Andhra Pradesh, his parents—Shri Ram Naik and Jyoti Naik—have long been residents of Ghatkopar in Mumbai. The family is now mourning the irreparable loss of their son, and the entire city stands in solidarity with them.

“I offer my heartfelt tribute to Murli Naik. I salute his courage and bravery,” said a local leader, expressing deep condolences.

The news of his martyrdom has sent waves of sorrow across the area, with people paying respects to the young hero who laid down his life in the service of the nation.

More details awaited.