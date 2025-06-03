Brazil Backs India’s Operation Sindoor, Condemns Pakistan’s Cross-Border Terrorism: Tejasvi Surya

In a strong diplomatic boost to India's counter-terrorism narrative, Brazil has extended unequivocal support to Operation Sindoor and condemned Pakistan’s cross-border terrorism, according to BJP MP Tejasvi Surya.

In a strong diplomatic boost to India’s counter-terrorism narrative, Brazil has extended unequivocal support to Operation Sindoor and condemned Pakistan’s cross-border terrorism, according to BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. The endorsement came during a series of high-level meetings held by an Indian all-party parliamentary delegation currently on a multi-nation outreach visit.

The delegation, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and comprising leaders from across the political spectrum, met with top Brazilian officials including the Acting Foreign Minister, the President of the Parliament (Speaker equivalent), and members of the India-Brazil Parliamentary Friendship Group.

“Brazil has clearly expressed support for India. It condemned Pakistan’s cross-border terrorism and backed India’s counter-terrorism Operation Sindoor. This is a major diplomatic win for India,” said Tejasvi Surya, speaking to ANI.

He emphasized Brazil’s strategic importance as a Latin American power and its role in global groupings such as BRICS, G20, G4, the International Solar Alliance, and the Global Alliance for Biofuels.

BJP MP Shashank Mani Tripathi added that the visit was a reflection of deep India-Brazil ties. “We explained that Operation Sindoor is crucial not just for India but for global security. The Brazilian leadership understood this well, and we look forward to welcoming a Brazilian parliamentary delegation to India soon,” he said.

Former Ambassador to the US and BJP leader Taranjit Singh Sandhu noted South America’s growing support for India’s anti-terror stance. “There is a clear consensus in the region that terrorism cannot be a tool of state policy. Brazil acknowledged India’s leadership in countering terrorism globally,” he said, after meetings with Brazilian President Lula da Silva’s Chief Advisor Celso Amorim and other senior officials.

Congress MP Bhubaneswar Kalita echoed the sentiment, terming the meetings “fruitful.” He highlighted Brazil’s solidarity with India in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which India has blamed on Pakistan-backed actors. “The Brazilian leadership responded with unequivocal support for India’s fight against terrorism,” Kalita said.

Shashi Tharoor, the delegation head, also took to X (formerly Twitter) to share updates. He praised Senator Nelsinho Trad, President of the India-Brazil Friendship Front, for his “insightful understanding and strong endorsement” of India’s position.

The visit to Brazil is part of a broader diplomatic outreach following the Pahalgam terror attack. The Indian delegation has already visited Panama, Guyana, and Colombia, and will next head to Washington, D.C., to continue pushing India’s zero-tolerance policy on terrorism on the global stage.

(With ANI Inputs)

