Friday, March 21, 2025
Brazilian Woman Arrested at Mumbai Airport in Major Cocaine Bust

A Brazilian woman attempting to smuggle cocaine into India was caught at Mumbai Airport, with narcotics worth Rs 11.1 crore stitched inside her clothing. Acting on intelligence, DRI officials intercepted the passenger and uncovered her links to an international drug syndicate.

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted a Brazilian national at Mumbai Airport, seizing a substantial quantity of cocaine. The passenger, who arrived on flight AF 218 from São Paulo, was apprehended based on intelligence inputs indicating the possibility of narcotics being smuggled into the country.

Cocaine Concealed in Clothing

During a personal search, DRI officials discovered seven pouches containing a viscous liquid substance. The pouches were meticulously stitched into the inner layers of the passenger’s clothing in an attempt to evade detection. Field testing of the substance confirmed the presence of cocaine, with the total quantity amounting to 1,110 grams. The estimated street value of the seized contraband stands at Rs 11.1 crore in the black market.

Authorities revealed that the Brazilian national initially resisted undergoing a thorough search, raising further suspicion. However, the officials proceeded with strict measures, leading to the discovery of the concealed narcotics.

Suspect Admits to Cocaine Smuggling

Following rigorous interrogation, the passenger—a Brazilian woman—admitted to smuggling the cocaine. The narcotics were seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and the woman was placed under arrest on charges of drug trafficking.

The DRI has launched a detailed investigation to trace the origins of the narcotics and identify the broader smuggling network involved. Sources indicate that the suspect may be linked to a well-organized international drug trafficking syndicate. Authorities are working to establish whether this operation was part of a larger smuggling route into India.

With inputs from agencies.

