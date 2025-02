Breaking: Biman Bangladesh Airlines Makes Emergency Landing At Nagpur Airport- Here’s Why!

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight traveling from Dhaka to Dubai made an emergency landing at Nagpur Airport

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight traveling from Dhaka to Dubai made an emergency landing at Nagpur Airport today around 12 am due to a technical problem, according to Abid Ruhi, Senior Airport Director at Nagpur Airport.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)