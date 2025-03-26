Home
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Live Tv
CBI Raids Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel’s Residence

According to the trusted sources, it is known that the CBI conducts searches at the residence of former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel. 

CBI Raids Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's Residence


A CBI team conducted raids at the residence of Congress General Secretary and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday. The searches took place at multiple locations, including Raipur and Bhilai, with CRPF personnel deployed around Baghel’s house for security. Officials have been actively carrying out investigations as part of the ongoing probe.

Links to Multiple Scams

Sources indicate that the CBI’s action is related to alleged irregularities linked to the Mahadev Satta App, coal, and liquor scams. Additionally, the searches are also being associated with the PSC (Public Service Commission) scam, which was earlier recommended for a CBI probe by the state government.

Reports suggest that a team comprising five to six officers has been deployed in both Raipur and Bhilai as part of the operation. Notably, this raid follows an earlier ED operation on March 10, when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at Baghel’s residence in connection with financial misconduct.

Congress Reacts to CBI Raid

Reacting to the development, Sushil Anand Shukla, head of Congress’s communication department, accused the BJP-led central government of misusing investigative agencies. He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government had sent the CBI to target Bhupesh Baghel. Shukla also stated that officials were simultaneously raiding the residence of a close aide of Baghel.

The raids have triggered strong political reactions, with Congress leaders calling it “political vendetta”, while the BJP maintains that the investigation is based on serious corruption allegations. The situation continues to develop as officials proceed with their inquiries.

