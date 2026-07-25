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Home > India News > Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns from Union Cabinet Just Before Talks Between Centre and CJP

Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns from Union Cabinet Just Before Talks Between Centre and CJP

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced his resignation on Saturday. The decision came just before the third round of talks between Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and the Centre.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns. Photo: ANI
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns. Photo: ANI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: Sat 2026-07-25 15:03 IST

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced his resignation on Saturday. The decision came just before the third round of talks between Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and the Centre. Dharmendra Pradhan took to X to make the announcement, saying he stepped down to protect students’ future and stop what he called “anti-national forces” from taking advantage of the large youth protests at Delhi Jantar Mantar. 

Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns Ahead of CJP Meeting With Centre

Pradhan announced his resignation from the post on X. He said that he was taking the decision keeping the future of students in mind and resignation was “non-negotiable. “The future of even a single student in India does not get entangled in legal complexities, and that our children invest their time in studying and focus on building their careers—considering all of this, I have sent my resignation to the Honorable Prime Minister,” Pradhan said.

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In his letter, Pradhan said he was “deeply saddened” by the events of the last 10 days, especially the violence that broke out during the ‘Sansad Chalo’ march which was held on July 20, 2026. The main demand of the NEET UG paper leak protest is the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. 

The clashes left more than 190 students and police personnel injured. 

Dharmendra Pradhan said, “Looking at the developments over the last 10 days, my heart is deeply saddened. This is not a matter of personal prestige for me. The youth power of India is the true strength of this country. We will not let the country’s youth power fall into a web of confusion—this is my resolve.” 

He further said that his decision was aimed at protecting national unity and ensuring that no student’s future gets caught in legal complications. Pradhan added that he wants students to focus on their education and careers, which is why he submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Protesters at Jantar Mantar Celebrating 

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) who have been protesting for weeks now at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, has welcomed the union minister’s announcement. 



The CJP took to social media to share how people at Jantar Mantar are celebrating the announcement, in which Abhijeet Dipke was sitting on his knee and on his phone. 



The CJP on his official account on X wrote, “DEMOCRACY WINS! Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned.” 

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday claimed credit for the development. “We have done it. Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned,” Dipke said. 

Also Read: What Happened With Sonam Wangchuk at Safdarjung Hospital? Viral Video Shows Heated Moments With Security 

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Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns from Union Cabinet Just Before Talks Between Centre and CJP
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