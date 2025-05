Loud explosions were reported in Jaisalmer on Tuesday evening, triggering panic in several urban areas. Residents confirmed hearing intense blasts and suspected a drone attack.

According to early information, the drone attack was successfully intercepted, and all threats were neutralized mid-air. No casualties or damage have been reported so far.

Security agencies are on high alert and further details are awaited.

More details awaited.

