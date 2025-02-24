An earthquake of 2.2 magnitude struck Southeast Delhi at a depth of about 10 kilometers around 11:46 am today.

New Delhi: An earthquake of 2.2 magnitude struck Southeast Delhi at a depth of about 10 kilometers around 11:46 am today.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Notably, this is the second time in less than a week that the national capital has been hit by a quake.

On February 17, an earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale had struck Delhi-NCR early in the morning at a depth of 5 km, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The strong tremors were felt at 5:36 AM, with the sudden jolts prompting residents to rush out of their homes in panic.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on 17-02-24, 5:36 AM IST, Lat: 28.59°N & Long :77.16°E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 9km E of New Delhi,” the NCS had posted on X.

(This is a breaking news story)