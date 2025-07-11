Breaking: Earthquake Tremors Of Magnitude 3.7 Felt In Delhi

Breaking: Earthquake Tremors Felt In Delhi

Earthquake tremors of 3.7 magnitude have been felt in Delhi and Gurugram. The earthquake tremors have have been felt in the Delhi-NCR for the 2nd time in the week. According to the National Center For Seismology, the location of the earthquake is Jhajjar, Haryana. The NCS also said that the earthquake occurred at 7:49 PM at a depth of 10 kilometers.