Home > India > Breaking: Earthquake Tremors Of Magnitude 3.7 Felt In Delhi

Breaking: Earthquake Tremors Of Magnitude 3.7 Felt In Delhi

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last Updated: July 11, 2025 20:21:05 IST

Breaking: Earthquake Tremors Felt In Delhi 

Earthquake tremors of 3.7 magnitude have been felt in Delhi and Gurugram. The earthquake tremors have have been felt in the Delhi-NCR for the 2nd time in the week.  According to the National Center For Seismology, the location of the earthquake is Jhajjar, Haryana. The NCS also said that the earthquake occurred at 7:49 PM at a depth of 10 kilometers. 

