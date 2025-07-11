Breaking: Earthquake Tremors Of Magnitude 3.7 Felt In Delhi

Breaking: Earthquake Tremors Felt In Delhi
Earthquake tremors of 3.7 magnitude have been felt in Delhi and Gurugram. The earthquake tremors have have been felt in the Delhi-NCR for the 2nd time in the week. According to the National Center For Seismology, the location of the earthquake is Jhajjar, Haryana. The NCS also said that the earthquake occurred at 7:49 PM at a depth of 10 kilometers.
EQ of M: 3.7, On: 11/07/2025 19:49:43 IST, Lat: 28.68 N, Long: 76.72 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Jhajjar, Haryana.
For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/Msp1JNfEb9
— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) July 11, 2025
Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi pic.twitter.com/xFkArYeZSe
— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2025