Breaking: ED Summons Priyanka Gandhi’s Husband Robert Vadra Again in Land Deal Case

As part of its continued investigation into the Shikopur land sale case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday sent a new summons to businessman Robert Vadra, the husband of Congress leader and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

ED on Tuesday sent a new summons to businessman Robert Vadra, the husband of Congress leader and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sent yet another notice to Robert Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi’s husband, in the Shikopur land deal case.

Earlier, the ED had asked him to show up on April 8, but Vadra skipped it. Now, they’ve told him to come in this week with all the papers related to a controversial land deal in Gurugram, Haryana.

The case is about some fishy money dealings in a land purchase in Shikopur village, and the ED is digging into it under anti-money laundering laws.

Vadra Fires Back: “This Is Just BJP Targeting Me!”

Robert Vadra, who’s also Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law, didn’t hold back when reacting to the summons. On his way to the ED office, he called it “pure political revenge by the BJP.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

His exact words:

“Every time I speak up for people, they try to shut me down. I’ve got nothing to hide. Ask me anything—I’ll answer.”

This is the second time the ED has called him in this case. The first was on April 8, but Vadra didn’t show up.

What’s the Land Deal All About?

The whole mess goes back to 2008, when Vadra’s company, Skylight Hospitality, bought land in Haryana. Here’s the twist:

The land was bought for ₹7.5 crore in February 2008.

Normally, the paperwork (mutation process) takes months, but shockingly, it got done in just one day!

A few months later, Vadra got permission to build a housing society on the land, making its value shoot up.

By June 2008, he sold it to DLF for ₹58 crore—a huge profit in just months!

Now, the ED wants to know: Was there any dirty money involved?

Not His First ED Trouble

Vadra is no stranger to ED investigations—he’s been questioned before in another money laundering case.

This time, when he finally shows up, the agency will record his statement under strict anti-money laundering laws.

Meanwhile, his wife, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Congress MP from Wayanad), and the rest of the Congress party are crying foul, saying the BJP is using agencies to harass opposition leaders.

ALSO READ: Mehul Choksi’s Arrest: Legal Team To File Appeal For Release On Grounds Of Ill Health